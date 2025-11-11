Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2025) - CopperCorp Resources Inc. (TSXV: CPER) (OTCQB: CPCPF) ("CopperCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the mobilization of a second diamond drill rig to fast-track drilling at the Jukes Cu-Au prospect on its 100% owned Razorback property in western Tasmania, Australia (Figures 1 and 2).

Following the recent commencement of the planned 2,000-metre Phase 2 diamond drilling program at Jukes¹, samples from the first drill hole (JDD003) have been submitted for assay, with results expected within 3-4 weeks. A second hole is currently in progress at Jukes, and a third hole is scheduled to commence shortly with the mobilization of a second drill rig from the Hydes prospect to accelerate the Phase 2 program.

Jukes Phase 2 Drilling Update

The Phase 2 diamond drilling program at the Jukes prospect comprises five planned holes for a total of approximately 2,000 metres. The program is designed to expand the known Jukes mineralization footprint and to test high-priority induced polarization (IP) and geochemical targets along strike from the 2024 Phase 1 drilling. The scope of the program may be expanded depending on the results of the initial drill holes.

The first drill hole of the Phase 2 program, JDD003, has been completed to a depth of 254.9 metres. Samples have been dispatched for assay, with analytical results anticipated within 3-4 weeks.

Drill hole JDD004, collared from the same pad as JDD003, is currently in progress at a depth of approximately 192 metres, with a planned final depth of 350 metres. JDD004 is targeting the eastern IP chargeability corridor at Jukes and represents the first ever drill test of this zone. JDD004 core logging and processing are progressing well, with initial samples prioritized for dispatch to the laboratory in the coming week.

A second drill rig is currently being mobilized to Jukes and is expected to commence drilling in the coming days.

Hydes Drilling Update

Drill hole HDD001 was completed to a final depth of 632.5m and is currently being processed for sampling and assays. In line with the Company's decision to advance drilling at the Jukes prospect, the drill rig is now being mobilized to that location.

Geophysical surveys, including pole-dipole IP and AMT programs, are completed at Hydes, with data currently undergoing processing and interpretation. Ground-based geological mapping and surface sampling programs are planned to follow up on preliminary targets identified from the geophysical survey results. Depending on the outcomes of these surface programs, there is potential for drilling to recommence at Hydes later in the summer field season, under improved weather conditions.

Stephen Swatton, President and CEO of CopperCorp, commented:

"We are at a pivotal moment in CopperCorp's 2025 phase 2 drill program. Encouraged by the drill core that we have seen from Jukes we have decided to focus our current efforts at this location. Jukes rock lithology has strong geological analogies to certain units or 'pipes' that were mined at the 100-year-old Mt Lyell mine, in particular the large Prince Lyell orebody, which is currently one of the pipes under review for potential further exploitation by Sibanye-Stillwater. CopperCorp is also gearing up its efforts in the field to ground-truth other priority targets within the Razorback and Skyline licenses. We expect to return to drill additional holes at Hydes later in the season when ground conditions improve and we are also considering drilling at the Linda prospect in 2026 subject to further review."

Jukes Prospect Overview

The Jukes prospect is located within the 100% CPER owned Razorback property, 10km south of the Sibanye-Stillwater owned Mt Lyell copper-gold mining camp (3Mt contained copper and 3Moz contained gold).

Jukes is characterized by strong IP chargeability, magnetic, and geochemical anomalies forming a prospective footprint at least 700m long (open) and 400m wide, with Cu-Au mineralization confirmed from surface to depths exceeding 500m vertically1.

CopperCorp's successful 2024 Phase 1 drilling campaign, tested only the southern edge of this extensive mineralised footprint, yet delivered strong Cu-Au intercepts, including:

JDD0012,3:

132.0m @ 0.35% Cu and 0.19g/t Au from 72.0m, including 25.0m @ 0.75% Cu and 0.4g/t Au from 72.0m, 10.1m @ 0.94% Cu and 0.69g/t Au from 128.5m, and 10.0m @ 0.67% Cu and 0.29g/t Au from 194.0m



JDD002W12:

50.0m @ 0.66% Cu and 0.27g/t Au from 498.0m, including 20.0m @ 0.76% Cu and 0.17g/t Au from 498.0m; and 19.0m @ 0.86% Cu and 0.48g/t Au from 529.0m, including 2.05m @ 4.2% Cu and 1.66g/t Au from 545.4m



Historical underground adit channel sampling by CopperCorp also includes:

Jukes No.3 Main Adit (channel sampling)4:

31.0m @ 1.48% Cu and 0.83g/t Au , including 9.0m @ 2.92% Cu and 1.79g/t Au



Figure 1. Southern Skyline Project properties and exploration target areas with magnetics TMI RTP image.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8950/273939_b5c20e5094e3b9fc_002full.jpg

Figure 2. Location of the Razorback property and the Jukes Zone target area relative to the Mt Lyell copper-gold mine. Cyan blue outlines are CopperCorp's 100% owned licenses.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8950/273939_b5c20e5094e3b9fc_003full.jpg

Figure 3. Oblique plan view of the Jukes prospect showing Scintrex 1982 gradient array IP survey chargeability (psuedocolour image) with recent pole-dipole (P-D) IP 2D chargeability model sections, summary drill hole and adit channel sampling mineralized intercepts, and current Phase 2 completed, in-progress and planned drill holes (blue).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8950/273939_b5c20e5094e3b9fc_004full.jpg

About CopperCorp

CopperCorp is a TSX.V listed (TSXV: CPER) exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its Skyline, and AMC copper-gold-REE projects in western Tasmania. Refer to the CopperCorp website at www.coppercorpinc.com for further information.

Qualified Person & National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sean Westbrook, Vice President Exploration for CopperCorp, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Information on historical and recent prospecting, mining, and exploration activities at the Skyline Project group of properties contained within this news release has been reviewed and verified by the Qualified Person. In the opinion of the Qualified Person, sufficient verification of historical and new data has been undertaken to provide sufficient confidence that past exploration programs were performed to adequate industry standards and the data reported is fit for substantiating the prospectivity of the project in general, supporting the geological model/s proposed, planning exploration programs, and identifying targets for further investigation.

This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which the Company does not have an interest. The Qualified Person has not verified the information, and it is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Company's properties.

Additional information about CopperCorp can be found on its website: www.coppercorpinc.com and at www.sedarplus.ca.

