Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - CopperCorp Resources Inc. (TSXV: CPER) (OTCQB: CPCPF) ("CopperCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to report that high-grade gold assays have been returned from reconnaissance rock chip sampling of the Marigold Zone located 18km south of Queenstown in western Tasmania, Australia.

HIGHLIGHTS

Assays up to 18.65 g/t Au and 4.67 % Cu returned from first pass sampling of buried and overgrown historical early 20 th century copper workings.

These rock sample results are derived from an 800m x 200m alteration zone identified by previous explorers. Gold analysis was not routinely completed by previous explorers and this is the first significant gold result returned from historical adit workings at the Marigold Zone.

The Marigold Zone is located at the highly prospective contact zone between the Central Volcanic Complex and Tyndall Group of the Mount Read Volcanics. This stratigraphic contact zone hosts several large orebodies throughout western Tasmania including: Henty-Mount Julia Au (~2 million ounces gold) 1 Mt Lyell Cu-Au (~3 million tonnes contained copper, 3 million ounces gold) 1

Intense pyrite-sericite alteration observed at the Marigold Zone shows similarities to the alteration halo around the Prince Lyell ore body of the Mt Lyell Cu-Au camp of deposits.

Stephen Swatton, President and CEO of CopperCorp commented:

"The Company has made an exciting find on the Razorback property within sight of the Jukes, Hydes and Darwin prospects. The discovery of this zone is significant because the lithology and style of alteration observed are consistent with the middle-upper levels of the Mt Lyell Cu-Au system. This is the first time outside of Mt Lyell that we have seen this type of rock on the Razorback Property.

The results come at a time when we are awaiting final assay results from drill holes JDD005 and DDH006 at Jukes and we are currently drilling JDD007 also at Jukes. JDD007 is currently at a depth of 112m and crossed the faulted and sulfide rich contact between the Tyndall Group and Central Volcanic Complex at 63m.

The location of the project is in western Tasmania, a recognized multicommodity mining district, that benefits from cheap 100% renewable power, a skilled labour force and a technical service industry that supports the 6 nearby operating mines and numerous quarry operations."

MARIGOLD ZONE ROCK CHIP SAMPLING AND GEOLOGY

The samples were collected from rock dumps, outcrops, and surface rock float in and around historical small-scale mine workings and prospects.

A north-south trending faulted contact between the Central Volcanic Complex (CVC) and Tyndall Group is spatially associated with mineralization and alteration at the Marigold prospect. Chlorite alteration of the CVC and Tyndall group rocks has been observed at the contact between the CVC and Tyndall Group. Mineralization of pyrite-chalcopyrite is typically associated with chlorite altered felsic volcanic rocks that contain magnetite. The high sulfidation style pyrite-quartz-sericite rocks collected and sampled at Marigold are similar to the pyrite alteration halo around the Prince Lyell ore body of the Mt Lyell camp of deposits.

Sample ID Au (g/t) Cu (%) Sample Type 88930 0.01 0 Outcrop 88931 0.06 0.01 Float 88932 0.35 0.37 Mullock Pile - Darwin Adit 88933 2.31 0.92 Mullock Pile - Darwin Adit 88934 3.22 1.21 Mullock Pile - Darwin Adit 88935 18.65 4.67 Mullock Pile - Darwin Adit 88936 0.1 2.88 Mullock Pile - Pearce's Adit 88937 0.22 0.08 Mullock Pile - Pearce's Adit

Table 1. Marigold first pass reconnaissance rock chip sample assay results.

Sample ID Easting Northing Location Sample Type Description 88930 384424 5323273 Road Cutting Outcrop Quartz-sericite-pyrite schist. Spherical pyrite with quartz rim. 88931 384435 5323389 Road Cutting Float Pyrite-quartz-sericite schist float adjacent to road. 88932 384294 5323700 Darwin Pty Adit Mullock Pile Fine grained chlorite altered tuff with disseminated pyrite and minor chalcopyrite. Minor magnetite. 88933 384299 5323700 Darwin Pty Adit Mullock Pile Coherent chloritic felsic lava with pyrite bands and disseminated chalcopyrite in magnetite rich zones. 88934 384304 5323700 Darwin Pty Adit Mullock Pile Coherent semi-massive sulfide (pyrite-chalcopyrite) with magnetite. Chalcopyrite disseminated in quartz vein 5cm in aperture. 88935 384309 5323700 Darwin Pty Adit Mullock Pile Quartz rich chlorite altered coherent felsic volcanic with abundant pyrite and chalcopyrite. 88936 384521 5323279 Pearce's Adit Mullock Pile Coherent felsic lava with stringer chalcopyrite and malachite. 88937 384521 5323285 Pearce's Adit Mullock Pile Semi massive pyrite-quartz-sericite. Sample from one rock.

Table 2. Reconnaissance rock chip sample location details, copper-gold prospects, Marigold Zone. Datum: GDA94 Zone 55.

Figure 1. Location map of the district.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8950/281779_f64de3a3e4980994_002full.jpg

Figure 2. Geological map of Marigold Zone showing location of first pass rock chip samples and historical workings. Mineral Resources Tasmania 1:25000 geology on google satellite aerial imagery.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8950/281779_coppercorpfig227012026.jpg

Figure 3. Photograph of rock chips from Darwin Pty and Pearce's Adit.

Sample 88935 (4.67 % Cu with 18.65 g/t Au) Quartz rich chlorite altered coherent felsic volcanic with abundant pyrite and chalcopyrite. Sample 88936 (2.88 % Cu with 0.1 g/t Au) Coherent felsic lava with stringer chalcopyrite and malachite. Sample 88937 (0.08 % Cu with 0.22 g/t Au) pyrite-quartz-sericite similar to the alteration to the halo around the Prince Lyell ore body of the Mt Lyell camp of deposits.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8950/281779_coppercorpfig327012026.jpg

MARIGOLD ZONE - ACCESS AND HISTORICAL WORK

The Marigold target (the "Marigold Zone") is located within Exploration License EL8/2023, situated approximately 18 km South of the Mt Lyell Cu-Au camp of deposits (Figure 1). The Marigold Zone is accessed via side-by-side ATVs along an existing 1.5 km long track that adjoins a well-maintained forest track and paved road.

Historical prospecting included exploration adits, trenches and pits, believed to have been dug prior to 1914. During the 1970's a mineralized zone approximately 800m long and 200m wide was reported by previous explorers based on geological mapping and sampling of the historical workings. Six adits and several trenches were reported to have intersected mineralization2. Two wide-spaced scout drills holes were drilled with:

Historical channel sampling of adits within the Marigold Zone returned Cu intersections of:

8 m @ 0.97 % Cu from Pearce's Adit 2

from Pearce's Adit 1 m @ 1.3 % Cu from Darwin Pty Adit 2

from Darwin Pty Adit 1 m @ 1.66% Cu from Darwin Pty Adit2

Gold assays were not reported in the historical 1970's channel sampling results. The gold returned from first pass rock chip sampling by CopperCorp is the first time significant gold has been analyzed or reported from this area. The company is continuing to review and compile available historical exploration information from the Marigold Zone, including records of historical scout drilling, to inform its ongoing geological interpretation and exploration planning.

CopperCorp's work in 2024 and 2025 has now clearly demonstrated that Razorback has strong analogies to the Mount Lyell Cu-Au system. The Company has drilled 7 holes into the Jukes prospect with results to date indicating that the host rocks have the geological potential to host Mount Lyell style mineralization. The occurrence of pyrite-sericite-silica altered rocks at the Marigold Zone is interpreted to be comparable to pyrite-sericite alteration zones that occur throughout the Mount Lyell Cu-Au system, supporting the geological potential of the project area. Apart from CopperCorp the 23 km x 8 km Razorback Project has remained dormant to any serious exploration program since the turn of the 20th century.

About The Razorback Project - https://coppercorpinc.com/news/coppercorp-intersects-high-grade-cu-au-mineralization-at-jukes-prospect/

Next Steps

The Company has sent 2 exploration crews to the Marigold Zone to sample the remaining historical workings and complete outcrop rock chip sampling and mapping. Crews will also complete first pass rock chip sampling of historical workings at Sumpters which is located 2 km to the south of the Marigold Zone. Access to Sumpters is currently on foot with 1.8km of track cutting completed during January 2026.

The Company is awaiting final assay results from Jukes prospect holes JDD005 and JDD006 and is currently drilling DDH007 where we expect to intersect copper mineralization over the next few days.

About CopperCorp

CopperCorp is a mineral exploration company with a focus on the discovery of economic copper-gold-silver and base metal deposits in western Tasmania, Australia. The Company is currently undertaking a drill program at the Jukes prospect (Skyline Project) as well as regional exploration programs in the AMC and Skyline projects.

Qualified Person & National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sean Westbrook, a Director of CopperCorp, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Information on historical and recent prospecting, mining, and exploration activities at the Marigold prospect contained within this news release has been reviewed by the Qualified Person. The historical and recent data are considered to be reasonably consistent at a prospect scale and, together with the results of recent rock chip sampling, are considered sufficient to support the interpretation of the Marigold prospect as an area of geological interest and to guide further exploration.

In the opinion of the Qualified Person, the level of data verification completed to date is appropriate for early-stage exploration and is sufficient to support the disclosure of exploration results and the identification of targets for follow-up work, however, the historical data should not be relied upon as representative of in-situ mineralization or indicative of mineral resources.

This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which the Company does not have an interest. The Qualified Person has not verified the information, and it is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Company's properties.

Sampling, QAQC and Analytical Procedures

CopperCorp's rock chip samples from the Marigold prospect reported in this news release are "grab" samples collected from surface outcrop, subcrop or float occurrences, and historical mine working rock piles. Some samples may be selective and taken from both well-mineralized and poorly- or un-mineralized material in order to determine the range of elemental concentrations in an area. This style of "grab" sampling enables preliminary indicative metal grade and rock elemental compositions to be ascertained and is intended to identify areas of interest for follow-up exploration rather than define the extent or continuity of mineralization, however, it is not as representative as continuous chip channel sampling or drilling. Sample collection was completed by CopperCorp geological staff. Samples are bagged and ticketed prior to delivery by Company personnel to the ALS commercial laboratories in Burnie, Tasmania, for sample preparation. The rock samples are crushed to 80% passing 3.1mm, rotary split to 750g and then pulverized to pass 75um. Cu and multi-element assay is by 4-acid digest followed by ICP-MS at ALS laboratories by method ME-ICP61r. Over-range (high-grade) Cu samples are further assayed by method Cu-OG62. Au assay is by 30g fire assay at ALS laboratories by method Au-AA25.

Marketing Contract

The Company also announces that it has entered into a consulting services agreement with Capital Analytica dated January 27, 2026 for a six-month term, subject to renewal. The Company has agreed to pay Capital Analytica an aggregate of $150,000 for services to be provided commencing on the effective date of the agreement, including capital markets and social media consultation, social sentiment reporting, social engagement reporting, news release and corporate video dissemination, and marketing communications services. In addition, the Company has agreed to grant Capital Analytica stock options to purchase 200,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.10c per share for a period of three years from the date of the grant.

Jeff French is the principal of Capital Analytica and will be responsible for all activities related to the Company. Capital Analytica and its principal are arm's length to the Company. Capital Analytica is based in Nanaimo, British Columbia and can be reached via email: jeff@capitalanalytica.com.

References

1Adjacent Property (Henty & Mt Lyell) Information Sources:

Sibanye-Stillwater company website information as of May 12th 2024

New Century Resources: ASX Announcement 23rd January 2023

New Century Resources: ASX Announcement 27th October 2021

Kaiser Reef: ASK Announcement 23rd October 2025

Kaiser Reef Investor Presentation 6th May 2025

2Ruddock, I. 1974. Report on Exploration Work Conducted by INAL Between October 1972 and March 1974. International Nickel Australia Limited. Mineral Resources ID - 74_1010

Additional information about CopperCorp can be found on its website: www.coppercorpinc.com and at www.sedar.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation relating to drilling results, planned drilling, drilling and exploration programs, the interpretation of drilling results, the merits and potential of the Marigold prospect and the Razorback project, mineralization and the potential to expand the mineralization, the definition of higher grade mineralization zones, plans for future exploration and drilling and the timing of same, the use of 3D models to plan future drilling, the receipt of assay results and reporting of same, the merits of the Company's mineral projects, funding of drilling programs and other plans of the Company. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "interpret", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "suggests", "often", "target", "future", "likely", "pending", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", "possibly", "preliminary" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur, or other statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and that such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements include risks associated with exploration and drilling; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; geological interpretations based on drilling that may change with more detailed information; possible accidents; the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental approvals necessary to carry out the Company's plans; the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans; the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; increases in costs; environmental compliance and changes in environmental and other local legislation and regulation; interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations; changes in economic and political conditions; and other risks involved in the mineral exploration industry. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's Management's discussion and Analysis, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of risk factors and their potential effects.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including management's assumptions about the following: the availability of financing for the Company's exploration activities; operating and exploration costs; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled staff; timing of the receipt of necessary regulatory and governmental approvals; market competition; and general business and economic conditions. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

