Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - CopperCorp Resources Inc. (TSXV: CPER) (OTCQB: CPCPF) ("CopperCorp" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release dated January 27th, the Company entered into a consulting services agreement with Capital Analytica dated January 27, 2026 (the "Agreement") for capital markets and social media consultation, social sentiment reporting, social engagement reporting, news release and corporate video dissemination, and marketing communications services.

The Agreement with Capital Analytica has an initial term of six months under which the Company paid $75,000 on the effective date of the Agreement and will pay $75,000 on or before April 27, 2026. The Agreement may be renewed, at the election of the Company, for a further 6 months for an additional $75,000. The Company has agreed to grant Capital Analytica stock options to purchase 200,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of three years from the date of the grant.

Jeff French, who is arms-length to the Company, is the principal of Capital Analytica and will be responsible for all activities related to Capital Analytica and the services it provides under the Agreement. Capital Analytica currently has no direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Capital Analytica is based in Nanaimo, British Columbia and can be reached via email: jeff@capitalanalytica.com.

CopperCorp is a mineral exploration company with a focus on the discovery of economic copper-gold-silver and base metal deposits in western Tasmania, Australia. The Company is currently undertaking a drill program at the Jukes prospect (Skyline Project) as well as regional exploration programs in the AMC and Skyline projects.

Additional information about CopperCorp can be found on its website: www.coppercorpinc.com and at www.sedar.com.

