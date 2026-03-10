Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - CopperCorp Resources Inc. (TSXV: CPER) (OTCQB: CPCPF) ("CopperCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update from Jukes, the Company's 100% owned Cu-Au prospect in western Tasmania, Australia, where the Phase 2 drilling program has intersected both broad zones of near-surface mineralization and deeper, higher-grade copper-gold-silver intersections.

Highlights

JDD007 intersected a broad zone of near-surface mineralization including: 36.0m @ 0.54% Cu, 0.13g/t Au, 1.84g/t Ag (0.64% CuEq) from 66m, including 12.0m @ 0.77% Cu, 0.20g/t Au, 1.18g/t Ag (0.92% CuEq) from 69.0m, and 4.0m @ 0.98% Cu, 0.17g/t Au, 5.1g/t Ag (1.13% CuEq) from 89.0m

At depth JDD007 intersected multiple high-grade structural Cu-Au lodes including: 13.0m @ 1.18% Cu, 1.14g/t Au, 3.93g/t Ag (2.01% CuEq) from 205.0m, including 1.0m @ 6.28% Cu, 12.2g/t Au, 9.27g/t Ag (14.91% CuEq) from 206.0m, and 1.15m @ 5.34% Cu, 1.72g/t Au, 24.80g/t Ag (6.72% Cu Eq) from 213.85m

The broad zone successfully extends fault-bound chalcopyrite copper mineralization beneath historical adit workings and remains open along strike. Drilling is underway to test the down-dip extension of this near-surface mineralization.

High-grade mineralization at depth is associated with semi-massive chalcopyrite breccia veins and supports an emerging high-grade lode model at Jukes.

An additional drill site located 100m west of JDD007 is being established. The new drill site will enable step out drilling along strike to the west to further test the shallower, broad zone of chalcopyrite mineralization.

Multiple high-grade copper-gold zones are identified within the broader hydrothermal system at Jukes. Drilling to date has confirmed Cu-Au-Ag mineralization over a drilled strike length of at least 350 m and from near surface to depths exceeding 500 m vertically. Importantly, large portions of the Jukes system remain untested.

Stephen Swatton, President and CEO of CopperCorp, commented:

"This year's drill program (Phase 2) at Jukes has delivered strong results: Phase 1 and Phase 2 drilling have both confirmed that high grade copper-gold-silver mineralization remains open both along-strike and at depth. Accordingly, we are re-opening historical road tracks to access new drill sites west of where CopperCorp has drilled to date, this will enable us to test unexplained IP geophysical targets. It appears that the mineralization east of JDD001 and JDD007 is largely faulted out so the potential for further continuous copper-gold grade is anticipated to be located to the west and north.

These results are highly encouraging for Jukes and for the broader portfolio of prospects that we are advancing adjacent and along trend from Mount Lyell, including Linda, Hydes, Sumpters, and Marigold. These are just a few of the many targets within the 25 km-long prospective belt that is 100%-owned by CopperCorp.

Our neighbour, Sibanye-Stillwater, recently released an updated mineral reserve estimate and feasibility study for the Mount Lyell deposit1, located along strike from Jukes Prospect. The updated mineral estimate for the Mount Lyell deposit includes proved and probable reserves of 54.6 Mt at 0.88% Cu and 0.2 g/t Au (approximately 478,000 tonnes of in-situ copper and 350,000 ounces of in-situ gold). The Mount Lyell feasibility study envisages a 3 Mtpa operation with an initial 23-year mine life, producing approximately 26,000 tonnes of copper and 16,000 ounces of gold in concentrate annually."

Jukes Phase 2 Drilling Update

CopperCorp has now completed 7 diamond drill holes totaling 2,829m at Jukes that have tested approximately 350m of strike-length to depths of up to 500m below surface (Figure 1). Assays have recently been received for 3 holes (JDD005, JDD006, and JDD007) with significant intercepts shown in Table 1.

JDD007 tested beneath the historical Jukes No.3 Main Adit workings along strike from Phase 1 drill hole JDD0016,2. JDD007 successfully intersected a broad zone of copper-gold mineralization from 66m associated with chalcopyrite mineralization in chlorite-siderite alteration adjacent to the bounding Jukes Fault. Additionally, a zone of high-grade gold-copper mineralization was intersected from 205m, hosted within structurally controlled semi-massive chalcopyrite-siderite breccia veins. Photos of both styles of mineralization are shown in Figure 2.

These latest drill results from JDD007 continue to demonstrate that favourable structural conditions capable of focusing higher-grade mineralization are developed at multiple positions within the broader Jukes system. In most holes drilled to date, high-grade lode-style mineralization occurs within discrete, structurally controlled zones within broader envelopes of alteration and disseminated sulphides. The potential for multiple depth-extensive high-grade lodes at Jukes is considered a highly encouraging sign this early in the exploration process.

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) CuEq* (%) JDD007 66.0 122.0 56.0 0.42 0.10 1.58 0.50 Including 66.0 102 36.0 0.54 0.13 1.84 0.64 Including 69.0 81.0 12.0 0.77 0.20 1.18 0.92 and 89.0 93.0 4.0 0.98 0.17 5.10 1.13 JDD007 205.0 218.0 13.0 1.18 1.14 3.93 2.01 Including 206.0 207.0 1.0 6.28 12.2 9.27 14.91 and 213.85 215.0 1.15 5.34 1.72 24.8 6.72















JDD005 33.0 39.0 6.0 0.31 0.09 2.46 0.39 JDD005 73.0 90.0 17.0 0.13 0.09 0.94 0.20















JDD006 14.0 78.0 64.0 0.15 0.09 2.15 0.23 including 63.0 78.0 15.0 0.20 0.10 1.70 0.28

Table 1: Jukes prospect significant drillhole mineralized intercepts for CopperCorp Phase 2 drilling (new results - this announcement). Reported grades are calculated as down-hole length weighted averages. Intercepts are downhole intervals.

*Copper Equivalent Calculations

Copper equivalent (CuEq) values used throughout this announcement have been calculated using the formula CuEq (%) = Cu(%) + Au(g/t) x 0.702 + Ag(g/t) x 0.00695, based on metal prices of US$4.20/lb copper, US$2,600/oz gold and US$30/oz silver. Metallurgical recoveries of 90% for copper, 70% for gold and 60% for silver have been assumed. Recovery assumptions are based on historical metallurgical performance from the nearby Mt Lyell copper-gold mining operations, which exploited mineralization of similar style and broadly comparable mineralogy to that observed at the Jukes prospect. No metallurgical test work has been completed on mineralization from the Jukes prospect, and actual recoveries may differ from those assumed.

Copper equivalent values are expressed as percentages and are calculated by converting gold and silver grades to copper equivalent using the stated metal prices and recoveries and summing these with the copper grade. CuEq values are provided for exploration comparison purposes only and should not be interpreted as an estimate of economic value.

Jukes Prospect Overview

The Jukes prospect represents the most advanced copper-gold target within CopperCorp's 100% owned Razorback property and is located approximately 10 km south of the Sibanye-Stillwater owned Mt Lyell copper-gold mining camp (historical production of ~3 Mt contained copper and ~3 Moz contained gold). Jukes is interpreted to host a large, structurally controlled hydrothermal Cu-Au system with IOCG style affinities developed within the same volcanic host rock package and in a similar structural setting to the Mt Lyell system.

The prospect is characterized by strong, coherent IP chargeability, magnetic, and geochemical anomalies that define a prospective footprint of at least 700 m in strike length (open) and approximately 400 m in width. Drilling to date has confirmed Cu-Au-Ag mineralization over a drilled strike length of at least 350 m and from near surface to depths exceeding 500 m vertically. Importantly, mineralization remains open in all directions, and large portions of the interpreted geophysical footprint remain untested.

Drilling and sampling completed to date at the Jukes prospect consistently demonstrates that the system is mineralized and capable of generating high-grade copper-gold mineralization. Every drillhole completed by CopperCorp at Jukes to date has intersected Cu-Au-Ag mineralization, a highly encouraging outcome given the limited amount of drilling completed across a large target area.

Next Steps

Phase 2 drilling at the Jukes prospect will continue into 2026 and drilling of JDD008 has commenced. Drilling will prioritise step-outs along strike and at depth from existing high-grade mineralised intercepts.

In parallel, exploration activities are also advancing at the Marigold, Hydes and Linda target areas at Razorback, and the Company looks forward to providing further updates as work progresses at both this prospect and encouraging grassroots exploration on the AMC Project.

Additional information about CopperCorp can be found on its website: www.coppercorpinc.com and at www.sedarplus.ca.

About CopperCorp

CopperCorp is a TSX.V listed (TSXV: CPER) exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its Skyline, and AMC copper-gold-REE projects in western Tasmania. Refer to the CopperCorp website at www.coppercorpinc.com for further information.

Qualified Person & National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sean Westbrook, a Director of CopperCorp, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Information on historical and recent prospecting, mining, and exploration activities at the Jukes prospect contained within this news release has been reviewed and verified by the Qualified Person. In the opinion of the Qualified Person, sufficient verification of historical and new data has been undertaken to provide sufficient confidence that past exploration programs were performed to adequate industry standards and the data reported is fit for substantiating the prospectivity of the project in general, supporting the geological model/s proposed, planning exploration programs, and identifying targets for further investigation.

This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which the Company does not have an interest. The Qualified Person has not verified the information, and it is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Company's properties.

Sampling, QAQC and Analytical Procedures

The Jukes diamond core drill holes are drilled at HQ and NQ core diameters using triple tube to maximize recovery. Core recovery was generally good in mineralized zones (95-100%). Sample collection was supervised by CopperCorp geological staff. Mineralized zones are marked up for sampling by an experienced geologist. Half core is split by diamond saw on nominal 1.0m sample lengths while respecting geological contacts. Samples are bagged and ticketed prior to delivery by Company personnel to the ALS commercial laboratories in Burnie, Tasmania, for sample preparation. The half core samples are crushed to 80% passing 3.1mm, rotary split to 750g and then pulverized to pass 75um. Duplicate sampling is conducted every 20 samples to assess variability of the assay pulp. Cu and multi-element assay is by 4-acid digest followed by ICP-MS at ALS laboratories by method ME-ICP61r. Over-range (high-grade) Cu samples are further assayed by method Cu-OG62. Au assay is by 30g fire assay at ALS laboratories by method Au-AA25. Certified reference materials (CRMs), blank and duplicate QAQC samples are included in sample submissions at 20 sample intervals. All QAQC samples were within acceptable limits (2 standard deviations for CRMs, duplicates <5%).

Information on historical and recent prospecting, mining, and exploration activities at the Jukes prospect contained within this news release has been reviewed and verified by the Qualified Person. Historical and recent data is considered sufficiently consistent between generations of past explorers, and sufficiently consistent with recent results, to provide confidence that compiled and reviewed assay results are indicative of the tenor of the samples. In the opinion of the Qualified Person, sufficient verification of historical and new data has been undertaken to provide sufficient confidence that past exploration programs were performed to adequate industry standards and the data reported is fit for substantiating the prospectivity of the project in general, supporting the geological model/s proposed, planning exploration programs, and identifying targets for further investigation. The Company has undertaken resampling and analysis of accessible historical exploration adits in order to independently verify historical results.

Mineralized Interval Calculations

Reported Cu-Au-Ag significant mineralized intervals in this news release are calculated as down-hole or along-channel length-weighted intercepts using lower cut-off grades of 0.1% Cu for low-grade bulk intervals, and 0.3% Cu for higher-grade intervals. A maximum internal dilution of 5m and 2m is generally allowed for in the low-grade and high-grade intervals respectively (noting that the JDD006 broad 66m low-grade interval allowed for up to 11m of internal dilution). No top-cut grade was applied. Drilling data to date is insufficient to determine true width of mineralization.

Copper Equivalent Calculations

Copper equivalent (CuEq) values used throughout this announcement have been calculated using the formula CuEq (%) = Cu(%) + Au(g/t) x 0.702 + Ag(g/t) x 0.00695, based on metal prices of US$4.20/lb copper, US$2,600/oz gold and US$30/oz silver. Metallurgical recoveries of 90% for copper, 70% for gold and 60% for silver have been assumed.

Recovery assumptions are based on historical metallurgical performance from the nearby Mt Lyell copper-gold mining operations, which exploited mineralization of similar style and broadly comparable mineralogy to that observed at the Jukes prospect. No metallurgical test work has been completed on mineralization from the Jukes prospect, and actual recoveries may differ from those assumed.

Copper equivalent values are expressed as percentages and are calculated by converting gold and silver grades to copper equivalent using the stated metal prices and recoveries and summing these with the copper grade. CuEq values are provided for exploration comparison purposes only and should not be interpreted as an estimate of economic value.

References

1Sibanye-Stillwater News Release, 17 February 2026 - Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves declaration as at 31 December 2025

2CPER: TSXV News Release 18th December 2025 - CopperCorp Intersects High-Grade Cu-Au Mineralization at Jukes Prospect

3CPER: TSXV News Release 11th November 2025 - CopperCorp Mobilizes Second Rig to Jukes Prospect

4CPER: TSXV News Release 14th October 2025 - CopperCorp Adds Second Drill Rig at Razorback - Commences Phase 2 Drilling at Jukes Prospect

5CPER: TSXV News Release 19th December 2024 - CopperCorp Intersects Broad Cu-Au Mineralized System at Jukes

6CPER: TSXV News Release 15th October 2024 - CopperCorp Intersects 132m @ 0.35% Cu and 0.19g/t Au in First Drill Hole at the Jukes Prospect

7CPER: TSXV News Release 13th May 2024 - CopperCorp Samples 31.0m @ 1.48% Cu & 0.83g/t Au at Jukes Prospect, Significant Scale Potential Identified

Adjacent Property (Mt Lyell) Information Sources:

Sibanye-Stillwater company website information as of May 12th 2024

New Century Resources: ASX Announcement 23rd January 2023

New Century Resources: ASX Announcement 27th October 2021

Seymour, D.B., Green, G.R., and Calver, C.R. 2007. The Geology and Mineral Resource of Tasmania: a summary. Geological Survey Bulletin 72. Mineral Resources Tasmania, Department of Infrastructure, Energy and Resources Tasmania

Figure 1. Jukes prospect results summary site plan with JDD007 and Jukes No.3 Adit Channel Sampling results (see tables attached to this announcement for full intercept details). Copper assay results are shown in percentage for historical drilling, CopperCorp drilling and CopperCorp channel sampling.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8950/287851_coppercorp1.jpg

Figure 2. Mineralization photos of JDD007: A) Broad chalcopyrite chlorite-siderite zone adjacent to Jukes Fault (100.8m, from a 1m intersection that returned 0.93% Cu); B) Chalcopyrite-siderite breccia vein cementing orthoclase-altered wall rock clasts (206.5m, from a 1 m intersection that returned 6.2% Cu) C) chalcopyrite minor-siderite vein (213.85m, from a 0.75 m intersection that returned 6.0% Cu) D) Siderite-chalcopyrite vein (214.6m, from an 0.4 m intersection that returned 4.0% Cu).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8950/287851_d8a3f9f344f6b977_003full.jpg

Figure 3. Southern Skyline Project properties and exploration target areas with magnetics TMI RTP image.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8950/287851_d8a3f9f344f6b977_004full.jpg

Figure 4. Location of the Razorback property and the Jukes Zone target area relative to the Mt Lyell copper-gold mine. Blue outlines are CopperCorp's 100% owned licenses.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8950/287851_d8a3f9f344f6b977_005full.jpg

Appendix A: Jukes Prospect Drill Hole Location Data (CopperCorp Phase 1 and Phase 2 Drilling)

Drillhole ID Easting

GDA94 Northing GDA94 Elevation

mRL Length

(m) Dip Azimuth Notes JDD001 383670 5331179 622 214.0 -50 258 Phase 1 JDD002 383670 5331179 622 310.0 -75 254 Phase 1 JDD002W1 383670 5331179 622 530.0 -75 254 Wedge hole off JDD002 at 67.5m downhole JDD003 383491 5331426 562 254.9 -70 280 Phase 2 JDD004 383484 5331422 562 354.4 -50 119 Phase 2 JDD005 383379 5331441 545 332.8 -65 45 Phase 2 JDD006 383484 5331422 562 545.3 -50 82 Phase 2 JDD007 383675 5331180 622 287.5 -55 276 Phase 2

Table 2. Jukes prospect CopperCorp Phase 1 (2024) and Phase 2 (2025) drill hole location and summary data.

Appendix B: Jukes Prospect Significant Drill Hole Cu-Au Mineralized Intervals (CopperCorp Phase 1 & 2 Drilling - previously reported)

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) CuEq* (%) JDD001 72.0 204.0 132.0 0.35 0.19 1.50 0.49 including 72.0 97.0 25.0 0.75 0.4 1.62 1.04 including 85.0 94.0 9.0 0.81 0.76 1.60 1.35 and 128.5 138.6 10.1 0.94 0.69 4.27 1.45 including 135.5 138.6 3.1 2.17 2.1 9.25 3.71 and 194.0 204.0 10.0 0.67 0.29 4.43 0.90 JDD002 122.2 137.0 14.8 0.18 0.01 0.93 0.19 JDD002W1 498.0 548.0 50.0 0.66 0.27 3.57 0.87 including 498.0 518.0 20.0 0.76 0.17 3.32 0.90 and 529.0 548.0 19.0 0.86 0.48 5.58 1.24 including 545.4 547.45 2.05 4.20 1.66 29.16 5.57 JDD002W1 121.0 140.0 19.0 0.11 0.02 0.49 0.13 JDD002W1 214.0 220.0 6.0 0.17 0.06 0.48 0.22 JDD002W1 400.0 424.0 24.0 0.17 0.08 1.10 0.23 JDD002W1 463.0 468.0 5.0 0.35 0.08 5.64 0.45 JDD002W1 489.0 492.0 3.0 0.34 0.09 1.67 0.41 JDD003 150.0 177.2 27.2 0.34 0.14 2.60 0.46 Including 166.0 175.0 9.0 0.81 0.21 6.20 1.00 Including 169.0 171.0 2.0 2.00 0.56 15.8 2.50 JDD004 70.0 75.2 5.2 1.32 0.12 7.42 1.46 including 71.8 75.2 3.4 1.75 0.17 9.33 19.3 JDD004 92.0 130.0 38.0 0.52 0.10 2.53 0.61 Including 92.6 93.6 1.0 6.95 0.53 23.4 7.48 and 109.9 122.5 12.6 0.75 0.15 3.43 0.88 Including 109.9 111.0 1.1 2.05 0.72 9.55 2.62 and 121.5 122.5 1.0 5.75 0.52 17.25 6.23 JDD004 200.0 225.0 25.0 0.35 0.21 1.92 0.51 Including 204.0 214.0 10.0 0.73 0.43 4.11 1.06 Including 206.0 207.0 1.0 2.50 0.56 9.64 2.96 and 212.0 214.0 2.0 1.39 1.11 10.07 2.24

Table 3. Jukes prospect significant drillhole mineralized intercepts for CopperCorp Phase 1 & 2 drilling (previously reported2,5,6). Reported grades are calculated as down-hole length weighted averages. Intercepts are downhole intervals.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation relating the Company's expectations and plans regarding the Skyline Project, Razorback property and the Jukes and Hydes prospects in Tasmania; plans for future exploration and drilling at the Jukes and Hydes prospects and the timing of same; the merits of the Company's mineral projects and other plans of the Company. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "encouraging", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "interpret", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "suggests", "often", "target", "future", "likely", "pending", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", "possibly", "preliminary" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur, or other statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and that such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements include risks associated the timing and outcome of the approval process for planned drill programs; that the Company may experience difficulties in exploration and drilling and carrying out related work; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; geological interpretations based on geophysical and drilling data that may change with more detailed information; possible accidents; the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental approvals necessary to carry out the Company's plans; the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans; the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; increases in costs; environmental compliance and changes in environmental and other local legislation and regulation; interest rate other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors and exchange rate fluctuations; changes in economic and political conditions; and other risks involved in the mineral exploration industry. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of risk factors and their potential effects.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including management's assumptions about the following: the availability of financing for the Company's exploration activities; operating and exploration costs; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled staff; timing of the receipt of necessary regulatory and governmental approvals; market competition; and general business and economic conditions. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/287851

Source: CopperCorp Resources Inc.