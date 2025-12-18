Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - CopperCorp Resources Inc. (TSXV: CPER) (OTCQB: CPCPF) ("CopperCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce first assay results from its Phase 2 drilling1,2 campaign at the Jukes Cu-Au prospect in western Tasmania, Australia.

Example of core showing high-grade chalcopyrite-pyrite-chalcocite mineralization, JDD004, 93.0m (1.0m @ 6.95% Cu, 0.53g/t Au, 23.4g/t Ag (7.48% CuEq) from 92.6m).

Highlights

Initial Phase 2 drilling results confirm the northern extension of high-grade Cu-Au-Ag mineralization at Jukes, with new drillholes intersecting mineralization approximately 300 m along strike from CopperCorp's previous drilling. Key drill intercepts include:

JDD003: 9.0m @ 0.81% Cu, 0.21g/t Au, 6.2g/t Ag (1.0% CuEq) from 167.0m, including

2.0m @ 2.0% Cu, 0.56g/t Au, 15.8g/t Ag (2.5% CuEq) from 169

JDD004: 5.2m @ 1.32% Cu, 0.12g/t Au, 7.42g/t Ag (1.46% CuEq) from 70.0m, including 3.4m @ 1.75% Cu, 0.17g/t Au, 9.33g/t Ag (1.93% CuEq) from 71.8m 1.0m @ 6.95% Cu, 0.53g/t Au, 23.4g/t Ag (7.48% CuEq) from 92.6m 12.6m @ 0.78% Cu, 0.15g/t Au, 3.43g/t Ag (0.91% CuEq) from 109.9m, including: 1.1m @ 2.05% Cu, 0.72g/t Au, 9.55g/t Ag (2.62% CuEq) from 109.9m; and 1.0m @ 5.75% Cu, 0.52g/t Au, 17.25g/t Ag (6.23% CuEq) from 121.5 10.0m @ 0.73% Cu, 0.43g/t Au, 4.11g/t Ag (1.06% CuEq) from 204m, including: 1.0m @ 2.5% Cu, 0.56g/t Au, 9.64g/t Ag (2.96% CuEq) from 206.0m 2.0m @ 1.39% Cu, 1.11g/t Au, 10.07g/t Ag (2.24% CuEq) from 212.0m

High-grade Cu-Au-Ag mineralization is also confirmed at surface, with channel sampling returning: 5.0m @ 3.62% Cu, 0.62g/t Au, 32.6g/t Ag (4.28% CuEq) , including 1.0m @ 7.5% Cu, 2.18g/t Au, 46.7g/t Ag (9.35% CuEq)

Mineralization remains open in all directions, with further strike and depth extensions supported by strong IP chargeability corridors and anomalous surface geochemistry.

Stephen Swatton, President and CEO of CopperCorp, commented

"I am extremely encouraged with the progress at Jukes; these latest results continue to improve our understanding of the style and scale of mineralization. Importantly, drilling has now confirmed that high-grade Cu-Au-Ag mineralization occurs repeatedly over significant strike lengths and to significant depths, consistent with our evolving interpretation of a structurally controlled system, with steeply oriented high-grade shoots and veins developed in a broader mineralized enveloped. This style of mineralization shares important characteristics with the nearby 3 million tonne Cu / 3 million ounce Mt Lyell copper-gold mining camp which hosts 22 distinct orebodies, most of which are oriented in vertical pipe-like structures.

Drilling at Jukes remains widely spaced, with only a small portion of the extensive target area tested to date. The repetition of high-grade mineralization within this limited drill density is particularly encouraging and highlights the potential for additional high-grade zones to be identified with ongoing systematic drilling.

As results continue to come in from Jukes, we will continue to refine our understanding of the system and assess optimal drill spacing to work towards the design of a NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource. The discovery of a high-grade, mid-sized copper-gold deposit at this location would be welcomed by both the local mining community and the Tasmanian government which has indicated a strong desire to see mining revenues continue to underpin the State's economy."

Jukes Phase 2 Drilling Update

Initial assays have been received for the first 2 holes (JDD003 and JDD004) of the Jukes Phase 2 diamond drilling program. Significant intercepts are shown in Table 1, see also Figures 3 and 4. The objective of the Phase 2 drill program is to test extensions of mineralization intersected in CopperCorp's 2024 Phase 1 drilling3,4.

As of reporting, the Company has now completed 4 diamond drill holes at Jukes that have tested approximately 300m of strike and to depths over 500m from surface. All holes completed by CopperCorp at Jukes so far have successfully intersected zones of high-grade copper-gold-silver mineralization.

Drilling remains in progress on holes JDD005 and JDD006 with two rigs currently onsite.

Full results have been received for hole JDD003 while only partial (0-240m) results are available for hole JDD004.

JDD003

JDD003 was drilled to test for mineralization associated with the western IP chargeability zone below the historical King Jukes No.1 mine adit and 300m north along strike from Phase 1 hole JDD002W13. JDD003 successfully intercepted disseminated, vein and stringer chalcopyrite-pyrite mineralization from 150m down hole with the mineralization then faulted out at 177.2m. Mineralized intercepts are listed in Table 1.

JDD004

JDD004 was drilled to test for strike extensions of structurally controlled mineralization observed outcropping along the Mt Jukes paved road. Results for channel sampling of the outcropping mineralization by CopperCorp are summarized below (Table 2). JDD004 successfully intercepted multiple zones of structurally controlled high-grade copper-gold-silver mineralization (see significant mineralized intercepts in Table 1). Copper mineralization in JDD004 comprises stringer-vein to breccia-fill and semi-massive style chalcopyrite-pyrite-magnetite, with bornite, cuprite and malachite also noted in some zones.

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) CuEq* (%) JDD003 150 177.2 27.2 0.34 0.14 2.6 0.46 Including 166 175 9.0 0.81 0.21 6.2 1.00 Including 169 171 2.0 2.0 0.56 15.8 2.50 JDD004 70 75.2 5.2 1.32 0.12 7.42 1.46 including 71.8 75.2 3.4 1.75 0.17 9.33 19.3 JDD004 92 130 38.0 0.52 0.1 2.53 0.61 Including 92.6 93.6 1.0 6.95 0.53 23.4 7.48 and 109.9 122.5 12.6 0.75 0.15 3.43 0.88 Including 109.9 111 1.1 2.05 0.72 9.55 2.62 and 121.5 122.5 1.0 5.75 0.52 17.25 6.23 JDD004 200 225 25.0 0.35 0.21 1.92 0.51 Including 204 214 10.0 0.73 0.43 4.11 1.06 Including 206 207 1.0 2.5 0.56 9.64 2.96 and 212 214 2.0 1.39 1.11 10.07 2.24

Table 1: Jukes prospect significant drillhole mineralized intercepts for CopperCorp Phase 2 drilling (new results - this announcement). Reported grades are calculated as down-hole length weighted averages. Intercepts are downhole intervals.

Jukes Road Outcrop Channel Sampling Results

Anomalous assay results have also been returned for surface outcrop channel sampling at Jukes following completion of a 362m-long continuous channel sample taken from exposed outcrop along the Jukes access road. Significant mineralized intervals are listed in Table 2, see also Figures 3 and 4.

Channel Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) CuEq* (%) MJCS001 18 23 5 0.3 2.87 2.53 2.33 including 18 19 1 0.93 11.15 7.46 8.81 MJCS001 34 40 6 0.58 0.11 6.09 0.70 including 35 37 2 1.22 0.14 13.05 1.41 MJCS001 169.7 177.7 8 0.2 1.16 1.79 1.03 MJCS001 219.7 221.7 2 0.84 0.05 7.9 0.93 MJCS001 230.5 231.5 5 3.62 0.62 32.62 4.28 Including 234.5 235.5 1 7.5 2.18 46.7 9.35 MJCS001 252 277.7 26 0.3 0.03 1.02 0.33 Including 256 261 5 0.78 0.01 0.72 0.79

Table 2. Jukes prospect significant mineralized intercepts for CopperCorp outcrop channel sampling (new results - this announcement). Reported grades are calculated as along-channel length weighted averages. Intercepts are along-channel intervals.

Jukes Prospect Overview

The Jukes prospect is located approximately 10 km south of the Sibanye-Stillwater owned Mt Lyell copper-gold mining camp (historical production of ~3 Mt contained copper and ~3 Moz contained gold). Jukes is interpreted to host a large, structurally controlled hydrothermal Cu-Au-Ag system with hybrid porphyry-IOCG style mineralization developed within the same volcanic host rock package and in a similar structural setting to the Mt Lyell system.

The prospect is characterized by strong, coincident IP chargeability, magnetic, and geochemical anomalies that define a prospective footprint of at least 700 m in strike length (open) and approximately 400 m in width. Drilling to date has confirmed Cu-Au-Ag mineralization over a drilled strike length of at least 300 m and from near surface to depths exceeding 500 m vertically. Importantly, mineralization remains open in all directions, drilling remains widely spaced, and large portions of the interpreted geophysical footprint remain untested.

Prior to the Phase 2 drilling campaign, exploration drilling - including CopperCorp's successful 2024 Phase 1 program - had tested only the southern margin of this extensive target area. Drilling intersected multiple zones of Cu-Au-Ag mineralization, including broad mineralized envelopes containing discrete high-grade structural intervals (see Tables 3, 4, 5 and 6). These results provided strong validation of the exploration model and formed the basis for the expanded Phase 2 program now underway. Significant mineralized intercepts from previous drilling3,4 at Jukes includes:

JDD001:

9.0m @ 0.81% Cu, 0.76g/t Au, 1.6g/t Ag (1.35% CuEq) from 85.0m, including 3.0m @ 1.4% Cu, 0.96g/t Au, 2.38g/t Ag (2.09% CuEq) from 85.0m



10.1m @ 0.94% Cu, 0.69g/t Au, 4.27g/t Ag (1.45% CuEq) from 128.5m, including 3.1m @ 2.17% Cu, 2.1g/t Au, 9.25g/t Ag (3.71% CuEq) from 135.5m



10.0m @ 0.67% Cu, 0.29g/t Au, 4.43g/t Ag (0.90% CuEq) from 194.0m, including 2.0m @ 1.31% Cu, 1.08g/t Au, 8.13g/t Ag (2.12% CuEq) from 202.0m



JDD002W1:

20.0m @ 0.76% Cu, 0.17g/t Au, 3.32g/t Ag (0.90% CuEq) from 498.0m, including 1.0m @ 3.68% Cu, 0.35g/t Au, 19.35g/t Ag (4.06% CuEq) from 502.0m



19.0m @ 0.86% Cu, 0.48g/t Au, 5.58g/t Ag (1.24% CuEq) from 529.0m, including 2.05m @ 4.2% Cu, 1.66g/t Au, 29.16g/t Ag (5.57% CuEq) from 545.4m



JP2:

13.4m @ 1.6% Cu, 1.6g/t Au, 5.3g/t Ag (2.76% CuEq) from 61.6m

Channel sampling of historical underground mine workings5 has also previously yielded high-grade intercepts including (see Tables 7 and 8):

Jukes No.3 Main Adit:

31.0m @ 1.48% Cu, 0.83g/t Au, 5.21g/t Ag (2.10% CuEq), including 9.0m @ 2.92% Cu, 1.79g/t Au, 10.17g/t Ag (4.25% CuEq)



Jukes No.3 West Crosscut:

11.0m @ 1.28% Cu, 0.73g/t Au, 3.94g/t Ag (1.82% CuEq), including 4.0m @ 1.84% Cu, 1.26g/t Au, 6.39g/t Ag (2.77% CuEq)



Jukes No.1 Main Adit:

9.0m @ 1.84% Cu, 0.80g/t Au, 3.3g/t Ag (2.42% CuEq)

Jukes No.2 Main:

12.0m @ 0.63% Cu, 0.30g/t Au, 0.60g/t Ag (0.84% CuEq), including 2.0m @ 2.4% Cu, 1.7g/t Au, 35g/t Ag (3.84% CuEq)

6.0m @ 0.58% Cu, 1.6g/t Au, 7.3g/t Ag (1.75% CuEq), including 2.0m @ 1.0% Cu, 3.4g/t Au, 12g/t Ag (3.47% CuEq)



Jukes No.2 SE Crosscut:

20.0m @ 0.98% Cu, 0.43g/t Au, 8.7g/t Ag (1.34% CuEq), including 4.0m @ 3.60% Cu, 1.65g/t Au, 33.5g/t Ag (4.99% CuEq)



King Jukes No.1 Main Adit:

18.0m @ 1.34% Cu, 1.09g/t Au, 11.4g/t Ag (2.18% CuEq)

Exploration Significance of High-Grade Structural Mineralization

Drilling and sampling completed to date at the Jukes prospect consistently demonstrates that the system is mineralized and capable of generating high-grade copper-gold-silver mineralization. Every drillhole completed by CopperCorp at Jukes to date has intersected Cu-Au-Ag mineralization, a highly encouraging outcome given the very limited amount of drilling completed across a large target area.

The combined drilling and channel sampling results indicate that favourable structural conditions capable of focusing higher-grade mineralization are developed at multiple positions within the broader Jukes system. In all holes drilled to date, higher-grade mineralization occurs within discrete, structurally controlled zones over-printing broader envelopes of alteration and disseminated sulphides - a pattern typical of large hydrothermal Cu-Au systems where structures act as conduits for mineralizing fluids.

High-grade structurally-controlled mineralization has now been intersected over several hundred meters of strike length and is closely associated with strong IP chargeability anomalies. This spatial relationship provides confidence that the extensive IP-defined corridors at Jukes are directly linked to mineralization and represent high-priority targets for ongoing drilling. The potential repetition of high-grade zones over this distance significantly upgrades the exploration potential of the Jukes system at this early stage.

Next Steps

Phase 2 drilling at the Jukes prospect will continue into 2026, with ongoing work focused on systematically testing the extensive IP-defined chargeability corridors now interpreted across the prospect. Drilling will prioritize step-outs along strike and at depth from existing mineralized intercepts, as well as structural intersections and chargeability highs considered prospective for the development of additional high-grade mineralized zones.

With only four drillholes completed by CopperCorp to date across a large and well-defined geophysical footprint, the majority of the Jukes system remains untested. Results from ongoing drilling will be used to further refine geological and structural targeting as the Company continues to evaluate the scale and continuity of mineralization at the prospect.

In parallel, exploration activities are also advancing at the Hydes and Linda target areas, and the Company looks forward to providing further updates as work progresses.

Jukes Prospect Drill Hole Location Data (CopperCorp Phase 1 and Phase 2 Drilling)

Drillhole ID Easting GDA94 Northing GDA94 Elevation mRL Length (m) Dip Azimuth Notes JDD001 383670 5331179 622 214.0 -50 258 Phase 1 JDD002 383670 5331179 622 310.0 -75 254 Phase 1 JDD002W1 383670 5331179 622 530.0 -75 254 Wedge hole off JDD002 at 67.5m downhole JDD003 383491 5331426 562 254.9 -70 280 Phase 2 JDD004 383484 5331422 562 356.0 -50 119 Phase 2 JDD005 383379 5331441 545 450.0* -65 45 Phase 2 *In-Progress JDD006 383484 5331422 562 205.0* -50 82 Phase 2 *In-Progress

Table 3. Jukes prospect CopperCorp Phase 1 (2024) and Phase 2 (2025) drill hole location and summary data.

Jukes Prospect Significant Drill Hole Cu-Au Mineralized Intervals (CopperCorp Phase 1 Drilling)

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) CuEq* (%) JDD001 72 204 132 0.35 0.19 1.5 0.49 including 72 97 25 0.75 0.4 1.62 1.04 including 85 94 9 0.81 0.76 1.6 1.35 and 128.5 138.6 10.1 0.94 0.69 4.27 1.45 including 135.5 138.6 3.1 2.17 2.1 9.25 3.71 and 194 204 10 0.67 0.29 4.43 0.90 JDD002 122.2 137 14.8 0.18 0.01 0.93 0.19 JDD002W1 498 548 50 0.66 0.27 3.57 0.87 including 498 518 20 0.76 0.17 3.32 0.90 and 529 548 19 0.86 0.48 5.58 1.24 including 545.4 547.45 2.05 4.2 1.66 29.16 5.57 JDD002W1 121 140 19 0.11 0.02 0.49 0.13 JDD002W1 214 220 6 0.17 0.06 0.48 0.22 JDD002W1 400 424 24 0.17 0.08 1.1 0.23 JDD002W1 463 468 5 0.35 0.08 5.64 0.45 JDD002W1 489 492 3 0.34 0.09 1.67 0.41

Table 4: Jukes prospect significant drillhole mineralized intercepts for CopperCorp Phase 1 drilling (previously reported3,4 but without CuEq calculations). Reported grades are calculated as down-hole length weighted averages. Intercepts are downhole intervals.

Jukes Prospect Historical Drill Hole Location Data

Drillhole ID Easting GDA94 Northing GDA94 Elevation mRL Length (m) Dip Azimuth Notes Z142003 383730 5331123.5 620 224.5 -60 312 1974 - BHP JP1 383720 5331230 605 141.5 -72 292 1982 - Mt Lyell MRC JP2 383631 5331105 660 158.3 -49.5 296 1982 - Mt Lyell MRC JP3 383628 5330962 700 351 -57 304 1984 - RGC JP4 383707 5331036 650 225.5 -50 306 1987 - RGC

Table 5. Jukes prospect historical drill hole location and summary data.

Jukes Prospect Significant Drill Hole Cu-Au Mineralized Intervals (Historical Drilling)

Drillhole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m)* Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) CuEq (%) JP1 100 104 4 0.41 0.005 1 0.42 JP2 61.6 75 13.4 1.6 1.6 5.3 2.76 JP2 140 158.3 18.3 (to EOH) 0.18 NA NA NA JP3 214 234 20 0.52 0.06 2 0.58 including 215 228 13 0.67 0.08 2.38 0.74 JP3 252 253 1 2.45 0.01 10 2.53 JP3 266 268 1 2.33 0.005 3 2.35 JP3 273 305 32 0.28 0.06 1 0.33 JP4 191.5 216.5 25 0.28 0.06 0.7 0.33 Z142003 139.2 145.2 6 0.59 0.005 2.7 0.61

Table 6. Jukes prospect significant drillhole mineralized intercepts historical drilling (previously reported but without CuEq calculations). Reported grades are calculated as down-hole length weighted averages. Intercepts are downhole intervals.

Jukes Prospect Underground Workings Channel Sampling Mineralized Intervals (CopperCorp Sampling)

Mineralized Zone / Section From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) CuEq* (%) Jukes No. 3 Main Adit 8 51 43 1.1 0.62 3.98 1.56 Including 8 39 31 1.48 0.83 5.21 2.10 including 8 17 9 2.92 1.79 10.17 4.25 Jukes No. 3 West Crosscut 2 13 11 1.28 0.73 3.94 1.82 including 9 13 4 1.84 1.26 6.39 2.77 Jukes No. 3 Hanging wall Drive (unmineralized hanging wall side) 17 20 3 0.5 0.52 3.03 0.89 Jukes No. 3 Main Adit 72 98 26 0.65 0.67 2.6 1.14

Table 7. Significant mineralized intervals, channel sampling - Jukes No. 3 Adit (CopperCorp sampling - previously reported5 but without CuEq calculations). Reported grades are calculated as along-channel length weighted averages. Intercepts are along-channel intervals.

Jukes Prospect Underground Workings Channel Sampling Mineralized Intervals (Historical Sampling)

Mineralized Zone / Section From (m) To (m) Interval (m)* Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) CuEq (%) Jukes No. 1 Main Adit 0 9 9 1.84 0.8 3.3 2.42 Jukes No. 2 Main Adit 152 164 12 0.63 0.3 0.6 0.84 including 158 160 2 2.4 1.7 35 3.84 Jukes No. 2 Main Adit 172 178 6 0.58 1.6 7.3 1.75 including 172 174 2 1 3.4 12 3.47 Jukes No. 2 SE Crosscut 2 22 20 0.98 0.43 8.7 1.34 Including 2 6 4 3.6 1.65 33.5 4.99 Jukes No.3 HW Drive (mineralized footwall side) 2 25.4 23.4 1.39 1.03 3.5 2.14 King Jukes No.1 Main Adit 0 58 58 0.74 0.39 6.8 1.06 including 16 34 18 1.34 1.09 11.4 2.18 King Jukes No.1 E Crosscut 0 4 4 0.33 0.2 3 0.49 King Jukes No.1 W Crosscut 2 12 10 0.6 0.05 2.8 0.65 King Jukes No.2 Adit 0 10 10 0.12 0.1 0.4 0.19

Table 8. Significant mineralized intervals, channel sampling - Jukes prospect underground workings (historical sampling - previously reported5 but without CuEq calculations). Reported grades are calculated as along-channel length weighted averages. Intercepts are along-channel intervals.

*Copper Equivalent Calculations

Copper equivalent (CuEq) values used throughout this announcement have been calculated using the formula CuEq (%) = Cu(%) + Au(g/t) x 0.702 + Ag(g/t) x 0.00695, based on metal prices of US$4.20/lb copper, US$2,600/oz gold and US$30/oz silver. Metallurgical recoveries of 90% for copper, 70% for gold and 60% for silver have been assumed.

Recovery assumptions are based on historical metallurgical performance from the nearby Mt Lyell copper-gold mining operations, which exploited mineralization of similar style and broadly comparable mineralogy to that observed at the Jukes prospect. No metallurgical test work has been completed on mineralization from the Jukes prospect, and actual recoveries may differ from those assumed.

Copper equivalent values are expressed as percentages and are calculated by converting gold and silver grades to copper equivalent using the stated metal prices and recoveries and summing these with the copper grade. CuEq values are provided for exploration comparison purposes only and should not be interpreted as an estimate of economic value.

Other News

Hydes

The drilling at Hydes is incomplete with the target horizon untested due to drilling complications. The company is currently mobilizing a field crew to undertake more sampling and mapping at surface with a view to possibly continuing the drill program supported by helicopter in Q1/2 2026.

Figure 1. Southern Skyline Project properties and exploration target areas with magnetics TMI RTP image.

Figure 2. Location of the Razorback property and the Jukes Zone target area relative to the Mt Lyell copper-gold mine. Blue outlines are CopperCorp's 100% owned licenses.

Figure 3. Jukes prospect results summary plan with satellite view image underlay. See tables attached to this announcement for full intercept details.

Figure 4. Oblique plan view of the Jukes prospect showing gradient array IP survey chargeability (psuedocolour image underlay) with recent pole-dipole (P-D) IP 2D chargeability model sections, with summary drill hole and adit channel sampling mineralized intercepts summary. See tables attached to this announcement for full intercept details.

Figure 5. Photograph showing high-grade chalcopyrite-pyrite-chalcocite mineralization, JDD004, 93.0m (1.0m @ 6.95% Cu, 0.53g/t Au, 23.4g/t Ag (7.48% CuEq) from 92.6m).

Figure 6. Photograph showing high-grade chalcopyrite-pyrite mineralization, JDD004, 122.0m (1.0m @ 5.75% Cu, 0.52g/t Au, 17.25g/t Ag (6.23% CuEq) from 121.5).

Personnel

The Company also announces that Sean Westbrook has stepped down as Vice President of Exploration but will continue to be actively involved with the Company as a Director and a key member of the CopperCorp Technical Committee. Geological supervision and oversight will be lead by Stephen Swatton.

About CopperCorp

CopperCorp is a TSX.V listed (TSXV: CPER) exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its Skyline, and AMC copper-gold-REE projects in western Tasmania. Refer to the CopperCorp website at www.coppercorpinc.com for further information.

Qualified Person & National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sean Westbrook, Director of CopperCorp, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Information on historical and recent prospecting, mining, and exploration activities at the Jukes prospect contained within this news release has been reviewed and verified by the Qualified Person. In the opinion of the Qualified Person, sufficient verification of historical and new data has been undertaken to provide sufficient confidence that past exploration programs were performed to adequate industry standards and the data reported is fit for substantiating the prospectivity of the project in general, supporting the geological model/s proposed, planning exploration programs, and identifying targets for further investigation.

This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which the Company does not have an interest. The Qualified Person has not verified the information, and it is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Company's properties.

Sampling, QAQC and Analytical Procedures

The Jukes diamond core drill holes are drilled at HQ and NQ core diameters using triple tube to maximize recovery. Core recovery was generally good in mineralized zones (95-100%). Sample collection was supervised by CopperCorp geological staff. Mineralized zones are marked up for sampling by an experienced geologist. Half core is split by diamond saw on nominal 1.0m sample lengths while respecting geological contacts. Samples are bagged and ticketed prior to delivery by Company personnel to the ALS commercial laboratories in Burnie, Tasmania, for sample preparation. The half core samples are crushed to 80% passing 3.1mm, rotary split to 750g and then pulverized to pass 75um. Duplicate sampling is conducted every 20 samples to assess variability of the assay pulp. Cu and multi-element assay is by 4-acid digest followed by ICP-MS at ALS laboratories by method ME-ICP61r. Over-range (high-grade) Cu samples are further assayed by method Cu-OG62. Au assay is by 30g fire assay at ALS laboratories by method Au-AA25. Certified reference materials (CRMs), blank and duplicate QAQC samples are included in sample submissions at 20 sample intervals. All QAQC samples were within acceptable limits (2 standard deviations for CRMs, duplicates <5%).

Channel sampling comprised continuous channel sampling of outcrop on 1m sample intervals. The sampling utilized a portable mechanized hammer drill which enabled large, continuous and representative samples to be collected. Sample interval locations were surveyed by the chain and compass using a hand-held GPS to survey waypoints. Outcrop channel samples were collected and logged by a qualified geologist. The samples were bagged and ticketed prior to delivery by Company personnel to the ALS commercial laboratories in Burnie, Tasmania, for sample preparation. The rock samples are crushed to 80% passing 3.1mm, rotary split to 750g and then pulverized to pass 75um. Coarse duplicate sampling is conducted every 20 samples to assess variability of the coarse crush. Cu and multi-element assay is by 4-acid digest followed by ICP-MS at ALS laboratories by method ME-MS61r. Over-range (high-grade) Cu samples are further assayed by method Cu-OG62. Au assay is by 30g fire assay at ALS laboratories by method Au-AA25. Certified reference materials (CRMs), blank and duplicate QAQC samples are included in sample submissions at 20 sample intervals. All QAQC samples were within acceptable limits.

Information on historical and recent prospecting, mining, and exploration activities at the Jukes prospect contained within this news release has been reviewed and verified by the Qualified Person. Historical and recent data is considered sufficiently consistent between generations of past explorers, and sufficiently consistent with recent results, to provide confidence that compiled and reviewed assay results are indicative of the tenor of the samples. In the opinion of the Qualified Person, sufficient verification of historical and new data has been undertaken to provide sufficient confidence that past exploration programs were performed to adequate industry standards and the data reported is fit for substantiating the prospectivity of the project in general, supporting the geological model/s proposed, planning exploration programs, and identifying targets for further investigation. The Company has undertaken resampling and analysis of accessible historical exploration adits in order to independently verify historical results.

Mineralized Interval Calculations

Reported Cu-Au-Ag significant mineralized intervals in this news release are calculated as down-hole or along-channel length-weighted intercepts using a lower cut-off grades of 0.1% Cu for low-grade bulk intervals and 0.3% Cu for higher-grade intervals. A maximum internal dilution of 5m and 2m is included in the low-grade and high-grade intervals respectively. No top-cut grade was applied. Drilling data to date is insufficient to determine true width of mineralization.

Copper Equivalent Calculations

Copper equivalent (CuEq) values used throughout this announcement have been calculated using the formula CuEq (%) = Cu(%) + Au(g/t) x 0.702 + Ag(g/t) x 0.00695, based on metal prices of US$4.20/lb copper, US$2,600/oz gold and US$30/oz silver. Metallurgical recoveries of 90% for copper, 70% for gold and 60% for silver have been assumed.

Recovery assumptions are based on historical metallurgical performance from the nearby Mt Lyell copper-gold mining operations, which exploited mineralization of similar style and broadly comparable mineralogy to that observed at the Jukes prospect. No metallurgical test work has been completed on mineralization from the Jukes prospect, and actual recoveries may differ from those assumed.

Copper equivalent values are expressed as percentages and are calculated by converting gold and silver grades to copper equivalent using the stated metal prices and recoveries and summing these with the copper grade. CuEq values are provided for exploration comparison purposes only and should not be interpreted as an estimate of economic value.

References

1CPER: TSXV News Release 11th November 2025 - CopperCorp Mobilizes Second Rig to Jukes Prospect

2CPER: TSXV News Release 14th October 2025 - CopperCorp Adds Second Drill Rig at Razorback - Commences Phase 2 Drilling at Jukes Prospect

3CPER: TSXV News Release 19th December 2024 - CopperCorp Intersects Broad Cu-Au Mineralized System at Jukes

4CPER: TSXV News Release 15th October 2024 - CopperCorp Intersects 132m @ 0.35% Cu and 0.19g/t Au in First Drill Hole at the Jukes Prospect

5CPER: TSXV News Release 13th May 2024 - CopperCorp Samples 31.0m @ 1.48% Cu & 0.83g/t Au at Jukes Prospect, Significant Scale Potential Identified

Adjacent Property (Mt Lyell) Information Sources:

Sibanye-Stillwater company website information as of May 12th 2024

New Century Resources: ASX Announcement 23rd January 2023

New Century Resources: ASX Announcement 27th October 2021

Seymour, D.B., Green, G.R., and Calver, C.R. 2007. The Geology and Mineral Resource of Tasmania: a summary. Geological Survey Bulletin 72. Mineral Resources Tasmania, Department of Infrastructure, Energy and Resources Tasmania

