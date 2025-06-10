Pensana Plc - Issue of Equity/Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 10

10 June 2025

Pensana Plc

("Pensana" or the "Company")

Issue of Equity/Total Voting Rights

Pensana Plc (LSE: PRE) (the "Company") announces that, further to the announcements dated 30 May 2025 and 5 June 2025, 2,857,143 New Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each have today been issued to M&G Investment Management.

Following this issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 295,228,239 Ordinary Shares. No shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights of the Company is 295,228,239.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

