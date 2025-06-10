

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fortive Corporation (FTV) said, for the second quarter 2025, it continues to anticipate net earnings per share of $0.44 to $0.49 and adjusted net earnings per share of $0.85 to $0.90, in each case, on a consolidated basis including Precision Technologies segment.



Fortive said it will provide an updated full year 2025 outlook on second quarter earnings conference call, with such outlook presented on a continuing operations basis after accounting for its Precision Technologies segment as discontinued operations.



