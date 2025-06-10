Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE 34Q0) ("QeM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its CEO, Francis Bellido, PhD, will participate as a featured expert at the upcoming IEEE International Conference on Communications (ICC 2025), hosted at the Palais des congrès de Montréal.

Dr. Bellido will join a high-level expert panel titled "Securing the Future: Quantum-Safe Network Technologies", scheduled for Tuesday, June 10, 2025, from 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM. This session will bring together global thought leaders to explore cutting-edge advancements in Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC), Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), Quantum Random Number Generation (QRNG), and hybrid approaches to quantum-safe communication.

Representing the QRNG perspective, Dr. Bellido will discuss the importance of quantum entropy for secure key generation, the advantages of QRNG over classical methods, its integration across digital infrastructures, and the growing role of entropy-based cybersecurity. "This is a timely and strategic conversation," said Dr. Bellido. "As quantum threats grow closer to reality, QRNG is a foundational element in securing the next generation of digital systems. I look forward to contributing to this important discussion."

The IEEE ICC is one of the world's flagship conferences in communications technology, drawing a global audience of researchers, engineers, and industry stakeholders. Quantum eMotion's participation reflects its leadership in developing scalable, standards-aligned quantum random number generator (QRNG) technology for government, enterprise, and infrastructure applications.

About Quantum eMotion

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. Thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions. This security solution exploits quantum mechanics' built-in unpredictability and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Technologies and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics), and Quantum Cryptography.

