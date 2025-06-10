Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Commences Drill Campaign in BC's Golden Triangle

- 2025 exploration investigates extent of known calc-alkalic porphyry copper-gold system

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQB:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical mineral exploration and development company, is pleased to announce commencement of the 2025 drill program at its 6,829-hectare (~16,875 acre) at its flagship Star Project in British Columbia. Drilling will focus on expanding the existing discovery at Star Main, and may expand to Star North or Star East, should the current field sampling in either of those prospects warrant it.

The Star Project, located in British Columbia's "Golden Triangle" is 100% owned, 100% funded, and fully permitted. The drill campaign has recently been upsized (see June 3rd press release). The $2.5 million program now plans over 4,000 meters of diamond drilling, builds on over $10 million of previous exploration progress, and is guided by detailed 3D magnetic inversion models and a refined structural interpretation.

New drill pads have been constructed at the Star Main discovery (Figure 1, below) and equipment can be mobilized between drill pads via existing roads and trails over manageable terrain and does not require helicopter support, which dramatically decreased the budget of the entire campaign. The drill equipment arrived on site and was prepared for immediate operation.

Figure 1: Drilling equipment sited on a drill pad at Star Main

The Star Main discovery contains an extensive, near-surface, supergene zone, which the Company is exceptionally excited about expanding and enhancing through additional drilling this summer. This summer's drill campaign will also extend beyond previous drilled depths where mineralization was present, but drill rig capacity was not. The planned drill holes are intended to test (i) existing magnetic anomalies, (ii) geochemical highs in soils, and (iii) deepen and laterally extend chargeability zones, all with the expectation of expanding the known deposit at Star Main.

As described in a news release on May 27, 2025, the current drill plan is designed to test both the lateral and vertical continuity of mineralized zones previously identified with over $10 million in prior drilling and exploration campaigns, as well as newly modelled magnetic and chargeability anomalies. The 2025 plan targets both the near-surface oxide zones, deep porphyry-style mineralization, and structures associated with the "Star Fault" and "Dick Creek Fault" with up to 4,000 meters amongst six primary drill holes (Holes A-F).

Key Drill Targets:

Hole A (Underway): A 500-meter step-out hole designed to intersect the Star Fault and test 150 meters of footwall mineralization beneath a previous intercept that yielded 200m @ (28-228m) 0.49% Cu, 0.24 g/t Au.

Hole B: Follows up shallow oxide and sulfide mineralization north of the main zone. Nearby holes S_029 include 131m (11-130m) @ 0.41% Cu, 0.26 g/t Au.

Hole C: A 600-meter hole intended to test deep extensions beneath S_027 (263m (7-267m) @ 0.39% Cu, 0.12 g/t Au), targeting a magnetic anomaly shell.

Hole D: A planned 800-meter hole on the western flank, designed to extend and continue mineralization beneath S_040 (120m (352-472m) @ 0.36% Cu, 0.13 g/t Au).

Hole E: Targeting both hanging wall and footwall zones around S_023 (290m (3 - 293m) @ 0.41% Cu, 0.19 g/t Au).

Hole F: A planned exploratory 300-meter hole in the southwestern extension of the magnetic anomaly.

Table 1: Historic Collar Table UTM 9N

HOLE ID Easting Northing Elevation Depth Azimuth Dip S023 339876 6458313 1140 293 45 -80 S025 339933 6458268 1127 410 270 -85 S027 339749 6458236 1104 598 0 -90 S029 339814 6458170 1072 470 30 -75 S040 339696 6458304 1108 472 0 -90

"We're leveraging the best available science and our prior drilling success to execute a strategic, high- impact drill program," said Jeremy Hanson. "This is our most technically refined drill campaign at the Star Project, to-date, and we expect it will yield strong advancements toward a mineral resource."

Darryl Jones, Star Copper's CEO, adds, "The previous drilling on the property really motivated us to advance our exploration efforts. The confirmed presence of an extensive calc-alkalic porphyry copper-gold system comes as a result of over $10 million in historical exploration efforts, including geophysical and geochemical surveys, trenching, soil sampling, and more than 13,000 meters of drilling from 49 diamond drill holes. This historic work, along with our newly reinterpreted magnetic data is guiding our drill targeting and also led us to begin testing the contiguous Star North and Star East claims. Given their similar characteristics to Star Main deposit, we are very keen to if the results from targeted sampling and trenching will confirm the geotechnical work. If the results prove positive, we may have a very interesting extension to the overall area of interest."

The entire drill program is supported by a reinterpretation of historic magnetic survey data inverted in early 2023 by Ronacher MacKenzie Geoscience (RMG). The resulting 3D models confirmed the presence of magnetic shells coinciding with known mineralization and identified significant structural features, including the Star and Dick Creek faults. These structures are interpreted as part of a left-lateral strike-slip regime, with thrust and R'-style fault segments acting as conduits for mineralized fluids.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an advisor to the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE: STCU) (OTC: STCUF) (FWB: SOP / WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on developing high-potential copper projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company aims to advance its British Columbian flagship Star Project where significant exploration work including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets, diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its Indata Project with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com and to sign up for free news alerts please go to https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/, or follow us on X (formerly Twitter),Facebook or LinkedIn. More information in respect of the project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company's February 26, 2025 technical report.

Investor Relations

Star Copper Corp.

Email: info@starcopper.com

Web: https://starcopper.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding exploration of the Company's flagship Star Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the inherently unpredictable nature of resource exploration, market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward- looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

