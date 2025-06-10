Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gordon Neal to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Neal brings over 30 years of leadership experience in the mining and capital markets sectors, with a proven track record in corporate development, governance, investor relations, and strategic growth. He has held senior executive roles at several publicly traded resource companies, including Vice President of Corporate Development at MAG Silver Corp. and Silvercorp Metals Inc., and served as President of New Pacific Metals. He is currently the CEO of World Copper Ltd.

Throughout his career, Mr. Neal has raised over $750 million in equity financing for mining and exploration ventures and has served on the boards of numerous publicly listed companies. In addition to his corporate achievements, Mr. Neal is deeply committed to social impact and education, currently serving as Chair of Cape Breton University's Viola Desmond Chair in Social Justice. Mr. Neal holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Dalhousie University and has served on both the Dalhousie Board of Governors and the Dalhousie Senate.

PJ Murphy, CEO of Forge Resources states: "We are thrilled to welcome Gordon to the Board. His extensive experience in mining finance, project advancement, and corporate governance will provide invaluable guidance as we advance our exploration and development pipeline. Gordon's insight and leadership will strengthen the Company's strategic positioning and help unlock long-term value for our shareholders."

Gordon Neal, Director of Forge Resources remarked: "I'm excited to join the Forge Resources team at such a pivotal time in its growth. The Company's portfolio and vision present a compelling opportunity, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success."

In connection with the directorship, the Company has granted 500,000 options exercisable at $0.71 per common share, having a term of 5 years.

Financing Correction

Forge announces that there was an inadvertent error in the news releases dated May 29, 2025 and June 5, 2025 with regard to the Units. The Units issued pursuant to the private placement consist of one flow-through common shares and one common share purchase warrant, as opposed to the announced one flow-through common shares and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.

About Forge Resources Corp.

Forge Resources Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project located 50 km south-east of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.

In addition, the Company holds an 80% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The project contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255044

SOURCE: Forge Resources Corp.