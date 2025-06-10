Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starkes EBITDA erzielt - beginnt 2025 nun die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40ZNY | ISIN: US04272H2040 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
10.06.25 | 15:44
8,500 US-Dollar
+35,57 % +2,230
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARRIVE AI INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARRIVE AI INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
10.06.2025 14:50 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New to The Street's Esteemed Client Arrive AI Secures Another Key Patent for its Smart Mailbox-Anchored Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Solutions Platform

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), a pioneering autonomous delivery network anchored by its patented Arrive Points, announced today the issuance of a new U.S. patent for its AI-powered, smart mailbox platform. This patent expands the system's capabilities by enabling temperature-controlled heating and cooling - critical for sectors requiring precision handling such as pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

This latest approval brings Arrive AI's total number of issued U.S. patents to eight, with six additional patents pending, and over 58 international filings across 22 countries. The proprietary technology strengthens Arrive AI's vision of reimagining last-mile delivery through a fusion of robotics, secure storage, and advanced environmental management systems.

"This element of our service delivery will be key for the healthcare industry for items like tissue samples and pharmaceuticals, while also being a great convenience for general consumers," said Dan O'Toole, Founder and CEO of Arrive AI. "The potentially life-saving aspects of this technology make our mission both urgent and deeply rewarding. We're inspired every day by the improvements autonomous delivery can offer the world."

The newly patented feature set includes:

  • On-demand heating and cooling

  • Battery exchange and charging modules

  • Explosives and anthrax detection

  • UV and ozone-based sanitization

  • Weather condition sensors

  • Package tracking and chain-of-custody systems

  • Facial recognition and two-way communication tools

Arrive AI's innovation stems from its early vision - one that predates similar concepts by industry giants. In fact, the foundational smart mailbox patent was filed four days before Amazon's comparable submission in 2014.

This milestone further positions Arrive AI at the forefront of autonomous delivery, providing critical infrastructure that bridges convenience, security, and compliance - particularly as the company enters high-demand markets such as healthcare, food service, e-commerce, and government.

Arrive AI is a long-term media partner of New to The Street, with regular broadcast features airing nationally across Fox Business Network and Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming. Its innovations have also been showcased across New to The Street's 2.5M+ YouTube subscriber base, providing expanded visibility to investors and stakeholders alike.

About Arrive AI
Arrive AI (NASDAQ: ARAI) is an autonomous logistics company specializing in smart mailbox technology and AI-powered last-mile delivery infrastructure. With a robust patent portfolio and strategic applications in healthcare, food, and retail, Arrive AI is shaping the future of how the world receives goods. Learn more at www.arrive.ai.

About New to The Street
New to The Street is one of the longest-running U.S. and international sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated television platforms. Broadcasting weekly on Fox Business Network and Bloomberg TV, it also features companies on Times Square billboards, social media channels, and its 2.5 million+ subscriber YouTube channel, making it a global powerhouse in branded financial media.

Media Contact:
Monica Brennan
New to The Street
Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-streets-esteemed-client-arrive-ai-secures-another-key-patent-for-it-1037649

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.