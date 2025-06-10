New to The Street's Esteemed Client Arrive AI Secures Another Key Patent for its Smart Mailbox-Anchored Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Solutions Platform

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), a pioneering autonomous delivery network anchored by its patented Arrive Points, announced today the issuance of a new U.S. patent for its AI-powered, smart mailbox platform. This patent expands the system's capabilities by enabling temperature-controlled heating and cooling - critical for sectors requiring precision handling such as pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

This latest approval brings Arrive AI's total number of issued U.S. patents to eight, with six additional patents pending, and over 58 international filings across 22 countries. The proprietary technology strengthens Arrive AI's vision of reimagining last-mile delivery through a fusion of robotics, secure storage, and advanced environmental management systems.

"This element of our service delivery will be key for the healthcare industry for items like tissue samples and pharmaceuticals, while also being a great convenience for general consumers," said Dan O'Toole, Founder and CEO of Arrive AI. "The potentially life-saving aspects of this technology make our mission both urgent and deeply rewarding. We're inspired every day by the improvements autonomous delivery can offer the world."

The newly patented feature set includes:

On-demand heating and cooling

Battery exchange and charging modules

Explosives and anthrax detection

UV and ozone-based sanitization

Weather condition sensors

Package tracking and chain-of-custody systems

Facial recognition and two-way communication tools

Arrive AI's innovation stems from its early vision - one that predates similar concepts by industry giants. In fact, the foundational smart mailbox patent was filed four days before Amazon's comparable submission in 2014.

This milestone further positions Arrive AI at the forefront of autonomous delivery, providing critical infrastructure that bridges convenience, security, and compliance - particularly as the company enters high-demand markets such as healthcare, food service, e-commerce, and government.

Arrive AI is a long-term media partner of New to The Street, with regular broadcast features airing nationally across Fox Business Network and Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming. Its innovations have also been showcased across New to The Street's 2.5M+ YouTube subscriber base, providing expanded visibility to investors and stakeholders alike.

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI (NASDAQ: ARAI) is an autonomous logistics company specializing in smart mailbox technology and AI-powered last-mile delivery infrastructure. With a robust patent portfolio and strategic applications in healthcare, food, and retail, Arrive AI is shaping the future of how the world receives goods. Learn more at www.arrive.ai.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of the longest-running U.S. and international sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated television platforms. Broadcasting weekly on Fox Business Network and Bloomberg TV, it also features companies on Times Square billboards, social media channels, and its 2.5 million+ subscriber YouTube channel, making it a global powerhouse in branded financial media.

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

New to The Street

Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-streets-esteemed-client-arrive-ai-secures-another-key-patent-for-it-1037649