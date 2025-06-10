

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Tuesday announced the Amazon Key Access Control System that can streamline deliveries and building access in multi-family buildings and gated communities.



The Key Access Control System could manage control over who can enter their property, or letting them answer their building's front door, from anywhere. The new system will provide secure, convenient, and affordable ways for residents and staff to easily manage access.



The lineup of customizable, property access solutions will streamline deliveries and building access. Residents and staff could easily manage access, buzz themselves or visitors into a property, and verify visitors in the Ring app before granting them access.



Amazon Key addresses pain points of traditional building intercoms by adding essential features like online access management, remote control via smartphone and virtual keys.



The Amazon Key Access Control System Virtual Key and Intercom Lite are available for order today. Intercom Boost and Intercom Plus will be available this summer.



