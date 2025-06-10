On January 29, 2025, the shares in Meriaura Group Oyj (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to the Company having disclosed a plan to merge with Summa Defence Oy and Nasdaq Stockholm AB having decided that the Company should undergo a renewed review process, after which the Exchange would decide whether to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

On March 24, 2025, the Company disclosed that it had received conditional approval for the continued listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market after the acquisition of Summa Defence Oy.

On June 9, 2025, the Company disclosed the completion of the merger. Commencing Wednesday June 11, 2025, Meriaura Group Oyj shares will be traded under its new name, Summa Defence Oyj.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to remove the observation status for the shares in Meriaura Group Oyj (MERIS, ISIN code FI4000425848, order book ID 108026).

