Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
Purchases of own shares from June 2nd to June 6th 2025
Name of the Issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
02/06/2025
FR0014000MR3
20,000
58.5114
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
03/06/2025
FR0014000MR3
20,000
58.1885
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
04/06/2025
FR0014000MR3
20,000
57.5361
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
05/06/2025
FR0014000MR3
20,000
57.0657
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
06/06/2025
FR0014000MR3
25,000
57.4043
XPAR
TOTAL
105,000
57.7252
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
