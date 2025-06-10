Regulatory News:

GeNeuro (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing new treatments for neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases, announces that it will hold an extraordinary shareholders' meeting on June 30, 2025.

As previously disclosed, GeNeuro is subject to a definitive debt-restructuring moratorium granted by the Geneva Tribunal of First Instance on 26 May 2025. In this context, the Company is not in a position to finalize and present its audited annual accounts for the financial year ending 31 December 2024. Consequently, it cannot hold its Ordinary Annual General Meeting within six months of year-end, as required under Swiss corporate law.

Pursuant to the Company's Articles of Association and applicable Swiss legal provisions, the mandates of the current members of the Board of Directors will expire on 30 June 2025. To ensure continuity of governance, the Extraordinary General Meeting has been convened to vote on the re-election of the Board members, of the Chairman, of the Remuneration Committee, and of the Independent Proxy until the next Annual General Meeting can be held.

The notice to the meeting is published today in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce.

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro's mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA. GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France.

For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com

