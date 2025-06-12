Regulatory News:

GeNeuro (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing new treatments for neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases, announces that, at the company's request, the Lyon Economic Activities Court decided on June 11, 2025 to open receivership proceedings against GeNeuro Innovation SAS, the sole subsidiary of GeNeuro SA.

Due to its own financial difficulties, GeNeuro Innovation SAS was obliged to place itself under the protection of the Lyon Commercial Court. The Court appointed SELARL FHBX as receiver.

This decision is part of the restructuring process of the GeNeuro Group, which announced on May 27 that it had obtained a definitive debt-restructuring moratorium in Switzerland for its parent company, GeNeuro SA, a moratorium which is not affected by the receivership of its subsidiary.

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro's mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA. GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France.

For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com

