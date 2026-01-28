Regulatory News:

GeNeuro SA (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases, announces that the Geneva Court of First Instance, in a ruling notified on January 28, 2026, considered there was no ground to extend the definitive debt moratorium and, as a result, has declared GeNeuro SA bankrupt.

As previously announced, GeNeuro SA had obtained on September 26, 2025, a definitive debt-restructuring moratorium of four months, expiring on January 27, 2026, to allow GeNeuro SA to further its efforts to evaluate all available options, including recapitalization, advancing and/or monetizing its therapeutic assets in development, and negotiating agreements with its creditors.

However, despite the scientific interest of the Company's clinical and preclinical programs in indications such as multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and long COVID, and despite the steps taken during the moratorium period, no recovery or restructuring solution could be finalized to ensure the Company's long-term viability. In this context, the Court decided not to extend the debt moratorium and to declare the Company bankrupt.

The Geneva Court of First Instance judgment will be published today in the Feuille d'Avis Officielle du canton de Genève and the Feuille Officielle Suisse du Commerce.

Any further information is now the responsibility of the Geneva Cantonal Bankruptcy Office. It should be noted that, under the rules applicable to bankruptcy proceedings, creditors take priority over shareholders. Given the amount of the Company's debts, it seems highly likely that shareholders will not be able to recover any proceeds from the liquidation.

