GeNeuro (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing new treatments for neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases, announces that the Geneva Court of First Instance has, in a September 25, 2025, judgment, granted GeNeuro SA an extension of its definitive debt-restructuring moratorium until January 27, 2026, under the continued supervision of the court-appointed commissary.

Definitive Debt-Restructuring Moratorium

As previously announced, GeNeuro SA had obtained on May 26, 2025, a definitive debt-restructuring moratorium of four months, extendable, which aimed to allow GeNeuro SA to further its efforts to evaluate all available options, including recapitalization, advancing and/or monetizing its therapeutic assets in development, and negotiating agreements with its creditors. These efforts remain centered on maximizing value for all stakeholders and ensuring the Company's ability to continue its mission to develop innovative treatments targeting neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases.

The four-month extension of this definitive moratorium ensures that GeNeuro SA remains protected from creditor actions while it continues to develop and implement its restructuring strategy. Any significant developments will be communicated as appropriate.

The Geneva Court of First Instance judgment will be published in the Feuille d'Avis Officielle du canton de Genève and the Feuille Officielle Suisse du Commerce.

Operational and Financial Updates

The Commissary has approved that GeNeuro SA engages into part-time fixed term contracts with Jesús Martin Garcia and Miguel Payró, the Company's Executive Chairman and former CFO, to continue the ongoing restructuring efforts in the interest of all stakeholders.

As previously announced, the Company has decided to postpone the publication of its December 31, 2024 annual results and annual financial report in order to be able to take into account the financial impacts of the restructuring targeted by the Company as part of the granted debt-restructuring moratorium procedure. The Company will announce by press release the new date of their approval and publication.

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro's mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA. GeNeuro is based in Geneva.

About the debt-restructuring moratorium

Under Swiss law (the law applicable to GeNeuro SA), a debt moratorium, or stay of execution, is a preventive measure to bankruptcy proceedings. The purpose of this procedure is to enable a company in financial difficulty to restructure its debts with its creditors and find measures to improve its situation. The stay protects the Company from legal action by its creditors while it works with the "commissaire au sursis", an independent expert appointed by the judge to supervise the process, help draw up a draft composition agreement and validate possible recovery measures. This process may result in a recapitalization of the company, a restructuring of its debt or a sale of all or some of its assets, among other things, with the proviso that if this fails, the company may be forced into bankruptcy.

The aim of this procedure is to reach an agreement that will enable the Company to continue its operations while satisfying its creditors.

For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com

