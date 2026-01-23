Regulatory News:

GeNeuro (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 GNRO), has requested Euronext Paris to suspend trading of its shares (ISIN: CH0308403085) as of the opening of markets on Friday, January 23, 2026, pending the publication of a press release announcing the judgment of the Geneva Court of First Instance concerning its debt moratorium.

As previously announced, on September 26, 2025, GeNeuro SA obtained a four-month extension of its definitive moratorium until January 27, 2026.

The ruling of the Geneva Court of First Instance is expected on Tuesday, January 27, 2026; it will be published in the Official Gazette of the Canton of Geneva and the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce, and a new press release will be issued at that time.

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro's mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA. GeNeuro is based in Geneva.

About the debt-restructuring moratorium

Under Swiss law (the law applicable to GeNeuro SA), a debt moratorium, or stay of execution, is a preventive measure to bankruptcy proceedings. The purpose of this procedure is to enable a company in financial difficulty to restructure its debts with its creditors and find measures to improve its situation. The stay protects the Company from legal action by its creditors while it works with the "commissaire au sursis", an independent expert appointed by the judge to supervise the process, help draw up a draft composition agreement and validate possible recovery measures. This process may result in a recapitalization of the company, a restructuring of its debt or a sale of all or some of its assets, among other things, with the proviso that if this fails, the company may be forced into bankruptcy.

The aim of this procedure is to reach an agreement that will enable the Company to continue its operations while satisfying its creditors.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward looking statements and estimates concerning GeNeuro's financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words, such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is designed to," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "objective," "should," or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management's current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the company's control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of GeNeuro or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and GeNeuro undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law..

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260123358974/en/

Contacts:

GeNeuro: investors@geneuro.com