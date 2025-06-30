69.1% of the Company's share capital was represented at the EGM and resolutions were all unanimously approved

GeNeuro (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing new treatments for neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases, announces that its shareholders have approved all resolutions proposed at its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of 30 June 2025.

69.1% of the Company's share capital was present or represented at the EGM and resolutions were all unanimously approved. Detailed results will be available on the Company's website at: http://www.geneuro.com/en/investors/general-meetings.

As mentioned in the invitation to the EGM, in order to ensure continuity of governance, this Extraordinary General Meeting had been called to vote on the re-election of the members of the Board of Directors, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Remuneration Committee, as well as the independent representative, until the next Ordinary General Meeting can be held. Following his re-election to the Board, Mr Jesús Martin-Garcia has been named Executive Chairman of the Company.

As previously announced, following the disappointing results of its last Phase 2 clinical trial in Long COVID, the Company has launched a major restructuring, making redundant all employees at the parent company level, seeking and obtaining a debt-restructuring moratorium and launching a major effort to monetize its assets. Despite the end of their employment contract at the end of December 2024, both Jesús Martin-Garcia and Mr Miguel Payró have agreed to continue on a part-time basis to support the Company's efforts as Executive Chairman and Chief Financial Officer respectively. As for the 2024 financial statements, in view of the uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the asset monetization process, the Company had announced that it suspended publication of its financial statements.

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro's mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA. For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com

