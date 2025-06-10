Veolia North America: Veolia Earns Intel's 2025 EPIC Supplier Award

Veolia is one of only 37 Intel EPIC Supplier Award recipients in all of Intel's global supply chain.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Veolia is proud to announce that it has earned the exclusive Intel EPIC Supplier Award for 2025. This award recognizes the top performers in the Intel supply chain for their world-class commitment to continuous improvement and performance excellence over the past year.

"Congratulations to Veolia on receiving the Intel EPIC Supplier Award, Intel's highest supplier recognition," said Frank Sanders, corporate vice president and general manager of Global Supply Chain Operations at Intel. "Their unwavering commitment to quality, drive for excellence, and dedication to technology innovation make them vital to our success. We greatly appreciate their collaboration and continued focus on results." "As one of a select few companies awarded the Intel EPIC Supplier Award in 2025, Veolia is truly one of the best suppliers in the semiconductor industry," said Dave Bloss, corporate vice president and general manager of Global Sourcing for Equipment & Materials at Intel. "Their customer orientation and commitment to superior performance is a testament to their dedication and serves as a global benchmark for others to follow."

The Intel EPIC Supplier Award recognizes the top performers in the Intel supply chain for their dedication to "EPIC" performance-Excellence, Partnership, Inclusion and Continuous Improvement. Of the thousands of Intel suppliers around the world, only a few hundred qualify to participate in the EPIC Supplier Program.

To qualify for the Intel EPIC Supplier Award, suppliers must exceed the highest expectations and achieve aggressive strategic objectives aligned to Intel's priorities.

ABOUT VEOLIA NORTH AMERICA

A subsidiary of Veolia Group, Veolia North America (VNA) offers a full spectrum of water, waste and energy management services, including water and wastewater treatment, commercial and hazardous waste collection and disposal, energy consulting and resource recovery. VNA helps commercial, industrial, healthcare, higher education and municipality customers throughout North America. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., Veolia North America has more than 10,000 employees working at more than 350 locations across the continent.

ABOUT VEOLIA GROUP

Veolia Group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with 215,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of the current situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, to preserve available resources and to renew them. In 2024, the Veolia group provided 111 million inhabitants with drinking water and 98 million with sanitation, produced 42 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 65 million tons of waste. Veolia Environment (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 44.7 billion euros in 2024.

