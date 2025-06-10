Scanfil, Europe's largest public Electronics Manufacturing Service company, is excited to announce the acquisition of 80% of ADCO Circuits Inc. ("ADCO"), a leading Electronics Manufacturing Service company based in the Greater Detroit area, Michigan. This strategic acquisition enhances Scanfil's offering and geographical reach in the USA. Currently, Scanfil operates one electronics and system integration plant in Atlanta, Georgia.

Scanfil Expands in Northern US by Acquiring ADCO Circuits

ADCO brings substantial expertise in electronics and box build manufacturing with a strong presence in Industrial and Aerospace Defense markets. ADCO's focus on complex assemblies aligns perfectly with Scanfil's offering. The innovative ADCOproto web based platform delivers fast prototypes to support engineers' development work. It will significantly enhance Scanfil's service portfolio to existing and new customers.

"We are thrilled to welcome ADCO and Marc to the Scanfil family. This acquisition allows us to expand our footprint in the USA significantly. Combined with our investments in the Atlanta plant's electronics manufacturing capabilities, we can more than double our turnover in the USA," says Scanfil's CEO Christophe Sut. "ADCO brings two generations of expertise, long-standing customer relationships, skilled employees, and modern manufacturing technology, which will create tremendous synergies with Atlanta operations."

ADCO's team of 120 employees along with an advanced manufacturing facility will further enhance Scanfil's production capabilities. Automated inventory management, advanced production and test systems make it an ideal partner for demanding customers.

"ADCO is excited to enter a new, long-term phase of growth that partnering with Scanfil allows. We share the same values, and together ADCO is better positioned to seize market opportunities. Customers and employees can expect business as usual, but with additional capabilities and growth opportunities," commented Marc Damman, President of ADCO

The closing of the deal is subject to regulatory approval in the USA, which is expected to be granted in Q3 2025. The purchase price for 80% of the shares is USD 15.5 million. Marc Damman, the President of ADCO, will retain 20% of the shares.

Scanfil will host an online presentation of the transaction at 8.30 a.m. CDT on 11 June. The online event can be accessed: https://scanfil.events.inderes.com/2025-06-11

Scanfil in brief

Scanfil plc is Europe's largest listed provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS), with a turnover of EUR 780 million in 2024. The company serves global sector leaders in the customer segments of Industrial, Energy Cleantech, and Medtech Life Science. Scanfil's services include design services, prototype manufacture, design for manufacturability (DFM) services, test development, supply chain and logistics services, circuit board assembly, manufacture of subsystems and components, and complex systems integration services. Scanfil's objective is to grow customer value by improving their competitiveness and by being their primary supply chain partner and long-term manufacturing partner internationally. Scanfil's longest-standing customer account has continued for more than 40 years. The company has global supply capabilities and eleven production facilities across four continents. www.scanfil.com

ADCO Circuits

ADCO Circuits, Inc., established in 1981 in Rochester Hills, Michigan, provides electronic design and circuit board assembly services to a wide range of companies in the industrial, medical, automotive, telecommunications, and aerospace/military equipment markets. ADCO is ISO 9001, AS9100D, and IATF16949 certified, and compliant to ISO 13485. As a full-service turnkey supplier of custom electronics, ADCO offers support from design and prototyping to new product introduction and full-rate production. www.adcocircuits.com

