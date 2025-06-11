Anzeige
WKN: A0M65T | ISIN: SE0002148817
Frankfurt
11.06.25 | 08:07
2,288 Euro
+1,60 % +0,036
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HANSA BIOPHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HANSA BIOPHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3222,41410:38
Hansa Biopharma AB: Hansa Biopharma to attend BIO International Convention

LUND, Sweden, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma AB, "Hansa" (NASDAQ Stockholm: HNSA), today announced that Hansa's CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander will speak at the BIO International Convention at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Boston, MA, June 16-19.

Aguiar-Lucander will participate in a panel entitled "European Biotech: Unlocking Investment Opportunities" and will be available for meetings at the conference. If you are interested in meeting with Aguiar-Lucander, please contact Hansa Biopharma at ir@hansabiopharma.com. To learn more about Hansa Biopharma see the latest Corporate Presentation here. The latest investor presentation can be viewed here.

Speaker

Session

Session Details

Renée Aguiar-Lucander, CEO, Hansa Biopharma

European Biotech: Unlocking Investment Opportunities

June 16, 2025, 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM, 257AB, Boston Convention & Exhibition Center

Contacts for more information:

Evan Ballantyne, Chief Financial Officer
IR@hansabiopharma.com
Stephanie Kenney, VP Global Corporate Affairs
media@hansabiopharma.com

Notes to editors

About Hansa Biopharma

Hansa Biopharma AB is a pioneering commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop and commercialize innovative, lifesaving and life-altering treatments for patients with rare immunological conditions. The company has a rich and expanding research and development program based on its proprietary IgG-cleaving enzyme technology platform, to address serious unmet medical needs in autoimmune diseases, gene therapy and transplantation. The company's portfolio includes imlifidase, a first-in-class immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody-cleaving enzyme therapy, which has been shown to enable kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients and HNSA-5487, a next-generation IgG cleaving molecule with redosing potential. Hansa Biopharma is based in Lund, Sweden, and has operations in Europe and the U.S. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HNSA. Find out more at www.hansabiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

©2025 Hansa Biopharma AB. Hansa Biopharma, the beacon logo, IDEFIRIX, and IDEFIRIX flower logo are trademarks of Hansa Biopharma AB, Lund, Sweden. All rights reserved.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hansa-biopharma-ab/r/hansa-biopharma-to-attend-bio-international-convention,c4161508

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1219/4161508/3497809.pdf

250611 - Hansa Biopharma at BIO International

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hansa-biopharma-to-attend-bio-international-convention-302478768.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
