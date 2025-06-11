Hansa Biopharma AB: Hansa Biopharma to attend BIO International Convention

LUND, Sweden, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma AB, "Hansa" (NASDAQ Stockholm: HNSA), today announced that Hansa's CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander will speak at the BIO International Convention at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Boston, MA, June 16-19.

Aguiar-Lucander will participate in a panel entitled "European Biotech: Unlocking Investment Opportunities" and will be available for meetings at the conference. If you are interested in meeting with Aguiar-Lucander, please contact Hansa Biopharma at ir@hansabiopharma.com. To learn more about Hansa Biopharma see the latest Corporate Presentation here. The latest investor presentation can be viewed here.

Speaker Session Session Details Renée Aguiar-Lucander, CEO, Hansa Biopharma European Biotech: Unlocking Investment Opportunities June 16, 2025, 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM, 257AB, Boston Convention & Exhibition Center

Contacts for more information:

Evan Ballantyne, Chief Financial Officer

IR@hansabiopharma.com

Stephanie Kenney, VP Global Corporate Affairs

media@hansabiopharma.com

About Hansa Biopharma

Hansa Biopharma AB is a pioneering commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop and commercialize innovative, lifesaving and life-altering treatments for patients with rare immunological conditions. The company has a rich and expanding research and development program based on its proprietary IgG-cleaving enzyme technology platform, to address serious unmet medical needs in autoimmune diseases, gene therapy and transplantation. The company's portfolio includes imlifidase, a first-in-class immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody-cleaving enzyme therapy, which has been shown to enable kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients and HNSA-5487, a next-generation IgG cleaving molecule with redosing potential. Hansa Biopharma is based in Lund, Sweden, and has operations in Europe and the U.S. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HNSA. Find out more at www.hansabiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

