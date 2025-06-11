11 June 2025, Stockholm/Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Summa Defence Oyj shares will commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (ticker: SUMMAS) and Finland (ticker: SUMMA). The company belongs to Industrials sector. Meriaura Group Oyj (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden: MERIS, Finland: MERIH) and Summa Defence merged through a share exchange, after which the name was changed to Summa Defence Oyj. Summa Defence is the 19h company to list on Nasdaq's European markets* in 2025, and it represents the 13th listing on Nasdaq Stockholm and the fifth listing on Nasdaq Helsinki this year.



Summa Defence Oyj is a Finnish defence and security technology group supporting industry growth and strengthening industrial production capacity amid geopolitical change. Summa Defence focuses on dual-use technologies related to security of supply, situational awareness, mobility, and defence, which benefit the civilian, security, and defence sectors while strengthening comprehensive security, security of supply, and crisis management capabilities.



"Going public is a significant milestone for Summa Defence. In a changing security environment, we are committed to strengthening comprehensive security by focusing on dual-use technologies that benefit both civilian and defence sectors. Our listing on Nasdaq First North in both Stockholm and Helsinki provides us with a platform to implement our ambitious growth strategy. Together, we are building a strong Finnish group focused on security and the security of supply, with the goal of achieving 500 million euros in turnover in the medium term," said CEO Jussi Holopainen of Summa Defence.



"We are pleased to welcome Summa Defence to both our Nasdaq First North Growth Markets in Sweden and Finland," said Adam Kostyál, President of Nasdaq Stockholm and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "We are proud to support Summa Defence on its journey as a publicly listed company and look forward to witnessing its continued growth and contribution to the Nordic innovation ecosystem."



"We are pleased to welcome Summa Defence on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "The defence industry is an emerging sector that is attracting significant interest from investors. Summa Defence offers a robust Finnish perspective to this critical industry."



Summa Defence has appointed Augment Partners as its Certified Adviser.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic.



