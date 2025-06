NOTICE 11 JUNE 2025 SHARES

Nasdaq Helsinki has given the shares of Summa Defence Plc (former Meriaura Group Plc) observation status on 29 January 2025 on the grounds of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 6.3.1 article (f)).

The grounds for giving the share observation status no longer exist.

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260