GRANGEX AB: Vattenfall gives positive decision on expansion of electricity supply in Dannemora

Vattenfall has given a positive decision on the expansion of the electricity supply by 16 MW from the current 7MW to a total of 23 MW, after in turn receiving a positive decision from Svenska Kraftnät.



Negotiations on connection agreements will be initiated.

Contacts

Christer Lindqvist, Chief Executive Officer, phone +46 70 591 04 83

About Us

GRANGEX is a Swedish mineral development company with the vision to actively contribute to a sustainable society within Europe. The company strives to become the foremost mineral development group in Europe, developing and conducting responsible extraction and recycling of minerals, primarily iron ore products and other critical minerals for the green transition. Through its products, GRANGEX will contribute to a reduced climate impact while minimising its own environmental and climate impact.

The company's share (short name GRANGX) is traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Stockholm, with G&W Fondkommission as Certified Adviser.

ISIN: SE0018014243

For more information www.grangex.se/

