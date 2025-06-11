Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
WKN: A2P3Z9 | ISIN: FI4000425848 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J4
Frankfurt
11.06.25 | 08:07
0,117 Euro
-9,69 % -0,013
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.06.2025 08:25 Uhr
Summa Defence Oyj: Summa Defence Plc to provide financial guidance in connection with Q3 business review

Summa Defence Plc
Company announcement, insider information 11.6.2025 at 9.25 (EEST)

The Board of Directors of Summa Defence Plc has decided that Summa Defence Plc will provide financial guidance in connection with the Q3 business review.

Summa Defence Ltd and Meriaura Group Plc merged into Summa Defence Plc. The implementation of the arrangement took place later than anticipated on 9.6.2025. Additionally, the company plans to transition from national accounting practices (FAS, Finnish Accounting Standards) to international financial reporting standards (IFRS, International Financial Reporting Standards) starting from the third quarter business review of fiscal year 2025.

Summa Defence Ltd estimated in the company description on 31.3.2025 that Summa Defence Group's revenue for 2025 would be EUR 110-140 million and adjusted operating profit (EBITA) EUR 9-12 million. The estimate was based on Summa Defence Ltd's target companies' confirmed order backlog of approximately EUR 200 million as of 21.2.2025, partly already in production. At the time the forecast was given, Lännen Tractors, Aquamec, Uudenkaupungin Työvene, IntLog and Lightspace Technologies were Summa Defence Ltd's target companies and they are currently subsidiaries of Summa Defence Plc. The forecast also included Meriaura Energy, whose early year (Q1) was weaker than expected. The financial development of Summa Defence Ltd's (currently Summa Holding Ltd) continuing operations is estimated to be in line with the annual forecast.

SUMMA DEFENCE PLC

More information:
Jussi Holopainen, CEO
Phone: +358 44 517 4543
Email: jussi.holopainen@summadefence.com

Media contact:
Tommi Manninen, Chief Communications Officer
Phone: +358 400 437 515
Email: tommi.manninen@summadefence.com

Summa Defence in brief

Summa Defence Plc is a Finnish defense and security technology group supporting industry growth and strengthening industrial production capacity amid geopolitical change. Summa Defence focuses on dual-use technologies related to security of supply, situational awareness, mobility, and defense, which benefit the civilian, security, and defense sectors while strengthening comprehensive security, security of supply, and crisis management capabilities.

The shares of Summa Defence Plc are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden (SUMMAS) and Finland (SUMMA). www.summadefence.fi/en/

The Company's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8-604 22 55.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
