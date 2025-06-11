

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Inditex reported that its first quarter net income increased 0.8% year-over-year to 1.3 billion euros. EBIT increased 0.3% to 1.6 billion euros. EBITDA increased 1.0% to 2.4 billion euros.



Sales grew 1.5% to 8.3 billion euros. Sales in constant currency grew 4.2%; adjusted for the calendar effect of the leap year, the growth was 5.3%.



The Group noted that store and online sales in constant currency between 1 May and 9 June 2025 increased 6% from the same period in 2024.



