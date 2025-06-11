Anzeige
WKN: A1JE1C | ISIN: GB00B65TLW28 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
11.06.2025 12:30 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 11

The Diverse Income Trust plc

11thJune 2025

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 10thJune 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

10th June 2025 108.33p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 105.44p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

11thJune 2025


