Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - Capitan Silver Corp. (TSXV: CAPT) ("Capitan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the purchase of the Altiplano royalty (NSR) at the Cruz de Plata Project, from Exploraciones del Altiplano (Altiplano), originally announced on January 13, 2022 and amended on January 24, 2025.

The Altiplano Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) ranged up to 2% on the original Cruz de Plata property package. The NSR covered a number of key targets including the current gold-silver resource areas at Capitan Hill and Jesús María. The NSR also had a punitive Area of Interest (AOI) clause, which would allow for the royalty to extend onto any subsequent land acquisitions that bordered the original properties that were acquired from Altiplano.

The royalty was eliminated through a series of cash and share payments which totalled $1M USD.

The remaining royalties on Capitan's Cruz de Plata project are under contract to be retired and eliminated under favorable terms for Capitan and its shareholders. See details below:

As part of the previously announced transaction to consolidate the Jesus Maria silver trend at Cruz de Plata Peñoles (See PR dated Dec 22, 2022), Peñoles received a 1% royalty that can be retired by Capitan at any point over the next 10 years for a cash payment of $1M USD

As part of the asset spinout transaction in 2020 that created Capitan Silver, Riverside Resources received a 1% royalty. This royalty can be retired by a cash payment of C$250,000 at any time.

"We firmly believe that Cruz de Plata has the potential to generate substantial value for our shareholders. Eliminating all royalties on the project is a strategic decision that aligns with our commitment to maximizing shareholder returns," said Alberto Orozco, President & CEO.

About Capitan Silver Corp.

Capitan Silver (TSXV: CAPT) is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its Cruz de Plata silver gold project located in Durango, Mexico. The Company is led by a management team that has successfully advanced and developed several precious-metal operations in Mexico over the past 16 years.

More information for the Company can be found at www.capitansilver.com

"Alberto Orozco"

Alberto Orozco, CEO

