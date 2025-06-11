Novo Nordisk selects Gefion AI Supercomputer to advance drug discovery and healthcare innovation

PARIS, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NVIDIA GTC Paris at VivaTech -- DCAI today announced that Novo Nordisk has become a customer of the Gefion AI supercomputer. Through this agreement, Novo Nordisk will gain access to Gefion's unparalleled computational capabilities to process vast datasets, with a goal of transforming drug discovery and development as well as driving healthcare innovation.

This multiyear agreement represents a significant milestone in leveraging next-generation AI and high-performance computing to transform pharmaceutical research. By combining Novo Nordisk's expertise in drug discovery with Gefion's cutting-edge NVIDIA DGX SuperPod technology, this agreement seeks to accelerate the discovery of innovative treatments and speed the development of novel therapies.?

"Working alongside Novo Nordisk, we can use Gefion to redefine what is possible in drug research," said Nadia Carlsten, CEO of DCAI. "With Gefion's computational power, we can tackle the toughest R&D challenges, with the ultimate goal of delivering actionable insights that can shave months off development timelines and unlock new possibilities for pharmaceutical research and development."

Novo Nordisk has made AI a strategic focus across its value chain and Gefion will play a key role in the execution of these compute-intensive projects. The company has also established a partnership with NVIDIA to develop customized models for early research and discovery.

"Gefion will allow us to tackle compute-heavy challenges, like AI-based protein engineering and biological models. AI models can now be created and used to solve critical applied science problems," said Lars Fogh Iversen, Senior Vice President of External and Exploratory Innovation at Novo Nordisk. "We are still learning, but the opportunities are immense."

Gefion's is one of the most powerful AI supercomputers in the world, currently ranking 21st on the Top500 list. Its robust and advanced technology stack supports a wide range of applications, including drug discovery, simulation, and new model development. Gefion enables innovators from academia and industry to accelerate their research by giving them the computational power to run experiments at unprecedented scale.

"The pharma industry is becoming a technology industry with every aspect of the value chain being reimagined with AI" said Rory Kelleher, Senior Director of Business Development for Life Sciences at NVIDIA . "AI Factories like DCAI's Gefion Supercomputer are the essential instrument to help companies like Novo Nordisk transform proprietary enterprise data into customized models and agents for biomedical research, drug discovery, and beyond."

About DCAI?

The Danish Centre for AI Innovation (DCAI) owns and operates Gefion, Denmark's flagship AI supercomputer, designed specifically for large-scale AI projects. Gefion ranks among the most powerful supercomputers globally powered by 1528 NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs. DCAI's mission is to lower the barrier for accessing advanced computing capabilities, enabling customers to innovate and fostering ecosystem growth. DCAI customers include academic researchers, startups, government institutions, and enterprise customers doing large scale innovation. DCAI was formed as a company and funded by the Novo Nordisk Foundation and EIFO in 2024.

About Novo Nordisk?

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease.

Contact:

FINN Partners

Frances Bigley

frances.bigley@finnpartners.com

206-571-7744

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/novo-nordisk-selects-gefion-ai-supercomputer-to-advance-drug-discovery-and-healthcare-innovation-302478891.html