

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - DCC PLC (DCC.L) released a profit for full year that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled GBP221.22 million, or GBP2.104 per share. This compares with GBP340.53 million, or GBP2.766 per share, last year.



Excluding items, DCC PLC reported adjusted earnings of GBP387.94 million or GBP4.702 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.5% to GBP18.011 billion from GBP18.854 billion last year.



DCC PLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: GBP221.22 Mln. vs. GBP340.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: GBP2.104 vs. GBP2.766 last year. -Revenue: GBP18.011 Bln vs. GBP18.854 Bln last year.



