Extension of DDRCCC-25-076 confirms significant gold mineralization continues for over one kilometre from surface at the Blackjack deposit and confirms the potential for an underground mining component to the deposit

Fourth drill rig mobilizing to the Rhosgobel target where up to 10,000 m of drilling is planned to follow up on discovery drill holes announce last fall

First ever visible gold observed in drill core from the Saddle zone where drilling is currently testing a possible linkage between the Blackjack and Eiger gold deposits

30,000 metre drill program rapidly advancing with 17 holes totalling approximately 6,127 metres completed to date within the Blackjack-Saddle-Eiger area

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - Sitka Gold Corp. (TSXV: SIG) (FSE: 1RF) (OTCQB: SITKF) ("Sitka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial assay results from its 2025 summer drill program currently underway at its 100% owned RC Gold Project located in Yukon's prolific Tombstone Gold Belt (see Figure 6). Results received from the extension of DDRCCC-25-076, which was initially completed to a depth of 810.8 metres during winter drilling earlier this year (see news release dated May 8, 2025) and subsequently extended to 944.9 metres, returned 65.0 m of 2.00 g/t gold from 806.0 metres, which includes two higher grade intervals of 8.0 m of 4.80 g/t gold and 6.26 m of 5.53 g/t gold (see Table 1). The Company is also pleased to announce that a fourth drill rig is being mobilized to the Rhosgobel intrusion target where up to 10,000 metres of drilling is proposed to build upon the discovery hole from last year that returned 164.8 metres of 0.82 g/t gold starting 9 metres from surface, including 119.0 metres of 1.05 g/t gold, 37.9 metres of 2.05 g/t gold and 11.5 metres of 4.32 g/t gold (see news release dated November 25, 2025). In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that visible gold has been observed for the first time ever in drill core from the Saddle zone. Three drill rigs are currently turning at the Blackjack, Saddle and Eiger zones (see Figure 6) as part of a fully funded, 30,000 metre drill campaign planned for 2025, with a total of over 6,127 metres within 17 drill holes completed so far this year. Assays are currently pending for DDRCCC-25-077 to DDRCCC-25-091.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/255209_7e3b44bdc42a4b3d_002full.jpg

"Our decision to re-enter and deepen Hole 76 has yielded some impressive results," said Cor Coe, Director and CEO of Sitka. "As the deepest hole drilled to date, Hole 76 adds to the growing evidence of a potential underground component to the Blackjack gold deposit and demonstrates that intervals of significant gold values persist almost a kilometre deep from where this deposit begins at surface. The higher-grade gold seen at depth in this and other deep drill holes, supports the notion that we could be vectoring towards the potential source of this gold system."

"We are also very excited to be mobilizing our fourth drill rig to the Rhosgobel intrusion where the first two diamond drill holes ever drilled, completed by Sitka last year, resulted in two new discovery holes that returned significant gold intervals starting 9 metres from surface. This target sits within a large 1.5 x 2.0 kilometre gold-in-soil anomaly with historical shallow drill results showcasing significant gold values. Sitka's discovery holes demonstrate that gold mineralization continues to at least 300 metres, suggesting the possibility of a large gold deposit being present in the area."

"Lastly, we are happy to announce the first ever observations of visible gold at the Saddle zone, where drilling is currently ongoing as we investigate the potential of the Saddle zone to link the Blackjack and Eiger gold deposits. We have now confirmed that visible gold is present at the Blackjack, Saddle, Eiger, Josephine, Pukleman and Rhosgobel targets which are all located within the 5 x 12 kms Clear Creek Intrusive Complex area. With up to 10,000 metres of drilling about to begin at Rhosgobel, 5,000 metres of drilling allocated for Pukelman and 15,000 metres of drilling currently underway at the Blackjack-Saddle-Eiger corridor, we are looking forward to a steady flow of results as we further ramp up our fully funded 30,000 metre drill program at RC Gold."

Figure 1: Cross Section of DDRCCC-25-076 demonstrating the continuation of higher-grade gold mineralization at depth in the hole. Gold mineralization continues to the end of the hole at 944.9 metres with 4.9 metres of 0.95 g/t gold reported in metasediments located in the footwall of the lamprophyre dyke.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/255209_7e3b44bdc42a4b3d_003full.jpg

Figure 2: Plan map of drilling at the Blackjack Deposit showing the location of hole DDRCCC-25-076 and the location of hole DDRCCC-25-086 where visible gold was observed in drill core for the first time ever at the Saddle Zone.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/255209_7e3b44bdc42a4b3d_004full.jpg

BLACKJACK DRILLING

Drill hole DDRCCC-25-076 was drilled to a depth of 810.8 metres during winter drilling to test the deep underground potential of the Blackjack deposit. Winter results from Hole 76 returned 94.0 m of 1.15 g/t gold including 12.2 m of 4.55 g/t gold, and a separate interval of 25.0 m of 5.04 g/t gold, including 1.8 metres of 54.70 g/t gold within 86.4 m of 1.65 g/t gold (see news release dated May 8, 2025). Hole 076 was subsequently extended from 810.8 metres to a depth of 944.9 metres at the start of the summer drilling campaign, to follow up on gold mineralization identified at the bottom of the hole during the winter program. The extended drilling intercepted several examples of visible gold hosted within sheeted quartz veins cutting altered biotite schists and feldspar megacrystic quartz monzonite and returned 65.0 m of 2.00 g/t gold from 806.0 metres, which includes two higher grade intervals of 8.0 m of 4.80 g/t gold and 6.26 m of 5.53 g/t gold (see Table 2). The higher grade gold intersections were hosted within metasediments and intrusive rocks respectively. Gold mineralization was intersected at the end of the hole with 4.9 metres of 0.95 g/t gold from 940.0 metres to 944.9 metres in the footwall metasediments after cutting the lamprophyre dyke, demonstrating the mineralized conduit feeding this gold system continues to depth.

RHOSGOBEL DRILLING

Sitka is pleased to initiate the first large scale diamond drilling of the Rhosgobel intrusion with 10,000 metres of drilling planned on the target. Discovery hole DDRCRG-24-001, the first diamond drill hole ever completed on the Rhosgobel intrusion, returned 164.8 metres of 0.82 g/t gold starting 9 metres from surface, including 119.0 metres of 1.05 g/t gold, 37.9 metres of 2.05 g/t gold and 11.5 metres of 4.32 g/t gold (see Figure 4).

The Rhosgobel intrusion is the largest and southernmost exposed intrusion that forms a part of the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex (the "CCIC"; see Figure 6). The Rhosgobel intrusion is a megacrystic quartz monzonite (MCQM) similar to the Saddle Intrusion that hosts the Blackjack Deposit 5 km to the north.

Previous shallow reverse circulation drilling completed in 1995 identified widespread gold mineralization within a 1.5 by 2.0 kilometre gold-in-soil anomaly within the Rhosgobel intrusion demonstrating the potential of the intrusion to host a near surface gold deposit. No further work was completed on the Rhosgobel intrusion until 2024 when the Sitka completed the first two diamond drill holes ever drilled on the target.

SADDLE ZONE DRILLING

Current drilling has identified the first instance of visible gold at the Saddle Zone in Hole DDRCCC-25-086 ("Hole 86"). The Saddle zone is located midway between the Blackjack and Eiger deposits and is partially within the conceptual pit limit of the Blackjack resource. Drilling at Saddle will expand on previous drill intercepts including 84.0 m of 1.21 g/t gold in DDRCCC-25-054. Hole 86 was drilled at an azimuth of 210o and dip of -50o to a final length of 126.5 metres to test the shallow potential of gold mineralization in this area (see Figure 2). The drill hole intercepted broad areas of hornfels metasediments interlaced with quartz veining, quartz monzonite dykes/sills as well as some minor faults and breccia zones. Several instances of visible gold were noted throughout the hole, in quartz veins in metasedimentary rock (see Figure 5).

Figure 3: Shallow historical reverse-circulation drilling in the Rhosgobel intrusion in 1995 demonstrated significant gold mineralization occurred within a 1.5 by 2.0 km gold in soil anomaly The first ever diamond drill holes completed at Rhosgobel in 2024 (DDRCRG-24-001 and 002) further highlight the potential for this gold system to continue to a depth of at least 300 metres.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/255209_7e3b44bdc42a4b3d_005full.jpg

Figure 4: Examples of visible gold observed in DDRCCC-25-086 at the Saddle Zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/255209_sitkafig4.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/255209_7e3b44bdc42a4b3d_007full.jpg

Figure 5: Regional map of the RC Gold Project located in Yukon's prolific Tombstone Gold Belt.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/255209_7e3b44bdc42a4b3d_008full.jpg

Figure 6: A plan map of the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex (CCIC) showing the updated resource areas at Blackjack and Eiger, and the six additional areas that have drill targets indicated by the mauve hatched areas. The map highlights the numerous drill targets that Sitka has outlined within the CCIC which all are connected by the road network on the project and occur in an area measuring five (5) km north-south and twelve (12) km east-west. Additional areas highlighted by strong gold in soil anomalies are being advanced to the drill ready stage with additional geological work in 2025.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/255209_7e3b44bdc42a4b3d_009full.jpg

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

On receipt from the drill site, the HTW/NTW-sized drill core was systematically logged for geological attributes, photographed and sampled at Sitka's core logging facility. Sample lengths as small as 0.3 m were used to isolate features of interest, otherwise a default 2 m downhole sample length was used. Each sample is identified by a unique sample tag number which is placed in the bag containing the core to be assayed. Core was cut in half lengthwise along a predetermined line, with one-half (same half, consistently) collected for analysis and one-half stored as a record. Standard reference materials, blanks and duplicate samples were inserted by Sitka personnel at regular intervals into the sample stream. Bagged samples were placed in secure bins to ensure integrity during transport. They were delivered by Sitka personnel or a contract expeditor to ALS Laboratories' preparatory facility in Whitehorse, Yukon, with analyses completed in North Vancouver.

ALS is accredited to ISO 17025:2005 UKAS ref. 4028 for its laboratory analysis. Samples were crushed by ALS to over 70 per cent passing below two millimetres and split using a riffle splitter. One-thousand-gram splits were pulverized to over 85 per cent passing below 75 microns. Gold determinations are by fire assay with an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish on 50 g subsamples of the prepared pulp (ALS code: Au-ICP-22). Any sample returning over 10 g/t gold was re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 50 g subsample (ALS code: Au-GRA21). In addition, a 51-element analysis was performed on a 0.5 g subsample of the prepared pulps by an aqua regia digestion followed by an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS) finish (ALS code: ME-MS41).

About the flagship RC Gold Project

Sitka's 100% owned RC Gold Project consists of a 431 square kilometre contiguous district-scale land package located in the heart of Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt. The project is located approximately 100 kilometres east of Dawson City, which has a 5,000 foot paved runway, and is accessed via a secondary gravel road from the Klondike Highway which is usable year-round and is an approximate 2 hour drive from Dawson City. It is the largest consolidated land package strategically positioned mid-way between the Eagle Gold Mine and the past producing Brewery Creek Gold Mine.

The RC Gold Project now has pit-constrained mineral resources that are contained in two zones: the Blackjack and Eiger gold deposits with 1,291,000 ounces of gold in 39,962,000 tonnes grading 1.01 g/t gold in an indicated category and 1,044,000 ounces of gold in 34,603,000 tonnes grading 0.94 g/t in an inferred category at Blackjack and 440,000 ounces of gold in 27,362,000 tonnes grading 0.50 g/t gold in an inferred category at Eiger. These resource estimate numbers are supported by the recently updated technical report for RC Gold, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 standards, entitled "Clear Creek Property, RC Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory", prepared by Ronald G. Simpson, P. Geo., of GeoSim Services Inc. with an effective date of January 21, 2025. This report is available on SEDAR+ (http://www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.sitkagoldcorp.com).

Both of these deposits begin at surface, are potentially open pit minable and amenable to heap leaching, with initial bottle roll tests indicating that the gold is not refractory and has high gold recoveries of up to 94% with minimal NaCN consumption (see News Release July 13, 2022).

As of the end of 2024, the Company has drilled 72 diamond drill holes into this system for a total of approximately 25,136 metres. Other targets drilled to date include the Saddle, Josephine, Rhosgobel and Pukelman zones. The resource expansion drilling in 2023 at Blackjack produced results of up to 219.0 m of 1.34 g/t gold including 124.8 m of 2.01 g/t gold and 55.0 m of 3.11 g/t gold in drill hole DDRCCC-23-047 (see news release dated September 26, 2023) and in 2024 results of up to 678.1 metres of 1.04 g/t gold starting from surface in DDRCCC-24-068, including 409.5 metres of 1.36 g/t gold, 93.0 metres of 2.57 g/t gold and 5.5 metres of 17.59 g/t gold (see news release dated October 21, 2024). Results from DDRCCC-25-075, completed during winter drilling in 2025, produced the best high-grade intercepts drilled to date at Blackjack, returning 352.8 m of 1.55 g/t gold including 108.9 m of 3.27 g/t gold and 45.0 m of 4.52 g/t gold (see news release dated April 22, 2025).

A planned 30,000 metre diamond drilling program for 2025 is currently underway at RC Gold.

RC Gold Deposit Model

Exploration on the Property has mainly focused on identifying an intrusion-related gold system ("IRGS"). The property is within the Tombstone Gold Belt which is the prominent host to IRGS deposits within the Tintina Gold Province in Yukon and Alaska. Notable deposits from the belt include: Fort Knox Mine in Alaska with current Proven and Probable Reserves of 230 million tonnes at 0.3 g/t Au (2.471 million ounces; Sims 2018)(1); Eagle Gold Mine with current Measured and Indicated Resources of 233 million tonnes at a grade of 0.57 g/t Au at the Eagle Main Zone (4.303 million ounces; Harvey et al, 2022)(2); the Brewery Creek deposit with current Indicated Mineral Resource of 22.2 million tonnes at a gold grade of 1.11 g/t (0.789 million ounces; Hulse et al. 2020)(3); the AurMac Project with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 347.49 million tonnes grading 0.63 gram per tonne gold (7.00 million ounces)(4) and the Valley Deposit, with a current Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 7.94 million oz gold at 1.21 g/t and an additional Inferred Mineral Resource of 0.89 million oz at 0.62 g/t gold(5).

