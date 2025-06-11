Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
Anemoi International Ltd: AGM Results

DJ Anemoi International Ltd: AGM Results 

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) 
Anemoi International Ltd: AGM Results 
11-Jun-2025 / 15:28 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Anemoi International Ltd 
 
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) 
 
("Anemoi" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Results of AGM 
 
The Company held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on 11 June 2025. All resolutions set out in the AGM notice 
previously published were duly passed with 100% of votes cast. 
 
  
 
END 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
Enquiries:            --   
 
Anemoi International Ltd    enquiries@anemoi-international.com

www.anemoi-international.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG0419A1057 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     AMOI 
LEI Code:   213800MIKNEVN81JIR76 
Sequence No.: 392428 
EQS News ID:  2153938 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2153938&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2025 10:28 ET (14:28 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
