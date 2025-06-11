DJ Anemoi International Ltd: AGM Results

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) Anemoi International Ltd: AGM Results 11-Jun-2025 / 15:28 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Anemoi International Ltd (Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) ("Anemoi" or the "Company") Results of AGM The Company held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on 11 June 2025. All resolutions set out in the AGM notice previously published were duly passed with 100% of votes cast. END Enquiries: -- Anemoi International Ltd enquiries@anemoi-international.com

www.anemoi-international.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: VGG0419A1057 Category Code: RAG TIDM: AMOI LEI Code: 213800MIKNEVN81JIR76 Sequence No.: 392428 EQS News ID: 2153938 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2153938&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2025 10:28 ET (14:28 GMT)