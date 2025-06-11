Sveafastigheter AB (publ): Sveafastigheter has been approved for listing on Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Stockholm's Listing Committee has today approved Sveafastigheter AB (publ)'s ("Sveafastigheter" or the "Company") application for admission of Sveafastigheter's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm. The approval is subject to customary conditions, including the approval and registration of a prospectus with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. The first day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to be Wednesday, 18 June 2025, and the last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is expected to be Tuesday, 17 June 2025.

About the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm

Sveafastigheter's shares will be traded with unchanged ticker (SVEAF) and unchanged ISIN code (SE0022243812). There will be no offer or issuance of new shares in connection with the change of marketplace to Nasdaq Stockholm and shareholders in Sveafastigheter do not need to take any action.

In connection with the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in October 2024, Sveafastigheter announced its ambition to change its trading venue to Nasdaq Stockholm within twelve months. The Board of Directors believes that a listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm is a logical and important step in Sveafastigheter's development, which will further increase awareness of Sveafastigheter and its operations. The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm is also expected to broaden the Company's shareholder base and give further access to the Swedish and international capital markets, thereby creating favorable conditions for continued growth and development.

"Being approved for listing on Nasdaq Stockholm is an important and natural next step in Sveafastigheter's development. The listing will bring increased visibility and improved access to the capital market - enhancing our ability to continue evolving as Sweden's largest publicly listed pure-play residential company. We continue on our path of focusing on operational efficiency, profitable new development, and growth - creating value for our shareholders and tenants," says Erik Hävermark, CEO.

Prospectus

Sveafastigheter is preparing a prospectus in connection with the admission to trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. The prospectus is expected to be approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and published on Sveafastigheter's website, https://corporate.sveafastigheter.se/en, on Friday, 13 June 2025.

Advisor

Advokatfirman Vinge is acting as legal advisor in connection with the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For further information, please contact:

Kristel Eismann, Head of Treasury and IR, ir@sveafastigheter.se

About Sveafastigheter

Sveafastigheter owns, manages and develops people's homes. The property portfolio consists of a wide range of rental apartments in growth regions in Sweden. The buildings are managed and developed with a local presence and commitment. Sveafastigheter develops and builds new sustainable housing where the demand for housing is the greatest. The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.