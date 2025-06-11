Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40GEL | ISIN: SE0022243812 | Ticker-Symbol: 008
Frankfurt
11.06.25 | 15:29
3,108 Euro
+0,19 % +0,006
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SVEAFASTIGHETER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SVEAFASTIGHETER AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.06.2025 15:15 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sveafastigheter AB (publ): Sveafastigheter has been approved for listing on Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Stockholm's Listing Committee has today approved Sveafastigheter AB (publ)'s ("Sveafastigheter" or the "Company") application for admission of Sveafastigheter's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm. The approval is subject to customary conditions, including the approval and registration of a prospectus with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. The first day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to be Wednesday, 18 June 2025, and the last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is expected to be Tuesday, 17 June 2025.

About the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm
Sveafastigheter's shares will be traded with unchanged ticker (SVEAF) and unchanged ISIN code (SE0022243812). There will be no offer or issuance of new shares in connection with the change of marketplace to Nasdaq Stockholm and shareholders in Sveafastigheter do not need to take any action.

In connection with the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in October 2024, Sveafastigheter announced its ambition to change its trading venue to Nasdaq Stockholm within twelve months. The Board of Directors believes that a listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm is a logical and important step in Sveafastigheter's development, which will further increase awareness of Sveafastigheter and its operations. The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm is also expected to broaden the Company's shareholder base and give further access to the Swedish and international capital markets, thereby creating favorable conditions for continued growth and development.

"Being approved for listing on Nasdaq Stockholm is an important and natural next step in Sveafastigheter's development. The listing will bring increased visibility and improved access to the capital market - enhancing our ability to continue evolving as Sweden's largest publicly listed pure-play residential company. We continue on our path of focusing on operational efficiency, profitable new development, and growth - creating value for our shareholders and tenants," says Erik Hävermark, CEO.

Prospectus
Sveafastigheter is preparing a prospectus in connection with the admission to trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. The prospectus is expected to be approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and published on Sveafastigheter's website, https://corporate.sveafastigheter.se/en, on Friday, 13 June 2025.

Advisor
Advokatfirman Vinge is acting as legal advisor in connection with the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For further information, please contact:
Kristel Eismann, Head of Treasury and IR, ir@sveafastigheter.se

About Sveafastigheter
Sveafastigheter owns, manages and develops people's homes. The property portfolio consists of a wide range of rental apartments in growth regions in Sweden. The buildings are managed and developed with a local presence and commitment. Sveafastigheter develops and builds new sustainable housing where the demand for housing is the greatest. The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.