Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Sveafastigheter AB, company registration number 559449-4329, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Sveafastigheter AB applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the liquidity requirements for the shares are met, first day of trading is expected to June 18, 2025.

As per today's date the company has a total of 200,000,000 shares.

Short Name: SVEAF ISIN Code: SE0022243812 Order book id: 361471 Maximum number of shares to be listed: 200,000,000 Clearing: CCP Cleared Segment: Mid Cap Stockholm SEK Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table MIC: XSTO

ICB Classification:

Industry code: 35 - Real Estate Supersector code: 3510 - Real Estate

