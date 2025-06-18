Stockholm, 18 June 2025 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Sveafastigheter AB (ticker name: SVEAF) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company was listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in October 2024. Sveafastigheter is the 22nd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2025, and the 144th company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Markets to Nasdaq Main Markets in the Nordics over the years.

Sveafastigheter owns, manages and develops people's homes. The property portfolio consists of a wide range of rental apartments in growth regions in Sweden. The buildings are managed and developed with a local presence and commitment. Sveafastigheter develops and builds new sustainable housing where the demand for housing is the greatest.

"Being approved for listing on Nasdaq Stockholm is an important and natural next step in Sveafastigheter's development. The listing will bring increased visibility and improved access to the capital market - enhancing our ability to continue evolving as Sweden's largest publicly listed pure-play residential company. We continue on our path of focusing on operational efficiency, profitable new development, and growth - creating value for our shareholders and tenants," says Erik Hävermark, CEO of Sveafastigheter.

"We are pleased to welcome Sveafastigheter to Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market. When listed on the First North Growth Market in October 2024, the company announced its ambition to move to the Main Market within a year - and here we are. We are excited to continue supporting Sveafastigheter on their journey in Nasdaq Stockholm's strong capital markets," says Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq and President of Nasdaq Stockholm.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic.



