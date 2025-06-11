Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.: More Lithium Bearing Intersections on Globex's Lac Escale Royalty Claims

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to provide a brief update to shareholders as regards ongoing work by Brunswick Exploration Inc. (BRW-TSXV, BRWXF-OTCQB) on Globex's Lac Escale royalty claims, a part of Brunswick's Mirage project, located in the James Bay area of Quebec.

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (BRW:TSXV) reported in a press release dated June 10th, 2025 the following highlights:

A newly discovered dyke located approximately 250 metres northeast of MR-6 (a previously discovered lithium area) with hole MR-25-115 intersecting 29.5 metres grading 1.19% Li 2 O which is open in all directions and; The "Stacked Dyke" area has been extended 150 metres to the northeast in three holes with hole MR-25-106 intersecting 1.01% Li 2 O over 17.4 metres, hole MR-25-105 intersecting 1.44% Li2O over 12.5 metres. The "Stacked Dyke" area continues to show significant potential and widespread mineralization over the entire length of the drill holes with 32 mineralized dykes intersected across these holes.

Note: Intersection lengths are reported core lengths as logged by Brunswick.

Central Zone of the Mirage Project





Globex is pleased by the progress on Globex's Lac Escale royalty claims and Brunswick's ongoing efforts to outline a lithium deposit therein.

In other news, Globex has posted the Ironwood NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Ironwood Gold Deposit, Cadillac, Quebec, Canada, by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd., effective April 15, 2025, written by Qualified Person Reno Pressacco, M.Sc. (A), P.Geo., FGC." and available on Sedar and Globex's website here.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 - 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

President & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

86, 14th Street

Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1

Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the "Annual Information Form" filed by Globex on SEDARplus.ca.

56,095,836 shares issued and outstanding

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b9cf9af-5a90-4bcb-a2e2-405da929359e