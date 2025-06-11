Anzeige
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
WKN: A2QNN5 | ISIN: FR0014001PM5 | Ticker-Symbol: 1FO
11.06.25 | 19:07
Actusnews Wire
11.06.2025 19:23 Uhr
54 Leser
HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): SIGNING OF A SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ENDING DISPUTES WITH HYPE ASSETS

Grenoble, 11 June 2025,

By way of a settlement agreement, HRS, Hype and Hype Assets have amicably settled the disputes between them before the Grenoble Court of Appeal and the Paris Commercial Court.

This agreement provides for (i) the lifting of the protective seizure imposed by Hype Assets in the amount of €4.8 million, (ii) the return of €3 million in advance payments to Hype Assets, and (iii) the retention of €1.8 million by HRS.

HRS confirms that the hydrogen stations involved in the dispute had not been delivered due to a disagreement over the scope of the orders and their payment terms, and therefore remain the full property of HRS. These stations can thus be redeployed to other potential customers, strengthening HRS's operational and commercial flexibility.

HRS will continue to provide to the three stations already delivered to the Hype group the maintenance services and enhancements when necessary.

ABOUT HRS (HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS)

HRS is a world leader in large-capacity hydrogen refueling stations. HRS offers a complete and unique range of modular and scalable stations, from 200 kg/day to 4 tons/day.

Pure player from design to commissioning, HRS boasts state-of-the-art industrial production facilities capable of assembling up to 180 stations a year, with lead times of 6 to 12 weeks. This industrial site includes a test area, the only one of its kind in Europe, to test and trial the range of stations and develop future products and solutions for the hydrogen mobility market.

HRS has a hydrogen agnostic approach, allowing the use of any type of hydrogen (green, blue, grey, etc.). Our stations are compatible with all hydrogen production solutions and independent of manufacturers. This flexibility enables customers to choose the hydrogen supplier best suited to their needs in terms of cost, availability and carbon footprint.

HRS also offers a comprehensive service package, including 24/7/365 on-call maintenance. The performance of stations installed in Europe and around the world is monitored in real time from the state-of-the-art control room.

Today, HRS has one of the largest installed bases of high-capacity stations on the market, with twenty-eight stations ranging from 200 kg to 1 ton/day, representing a cumulative capacity of over 6 tons/day. All station terminals are bi-pressure and equipped with 350-bar, 350-HF and 700-bar nozzles, meeting all the needs of hydrogen mobility.

HRS stands out for its rigorous economic discipline, offering long-term financial solidity while continuing to allocate adequate resources to R&D, thus ensuring its position at the forefront of innovation.

ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - mnemonic: ALHRS.

For further information, visit our website www.hydrogen-refueling-solutions.fr

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
ACTUS finance & communication
Pierre JACQUEMIN-GUILLAUME
hrs@actus.fr
Tel. +331 53 67 36 79		Financial press relations
ACTUS finance & communication
Déborah SCHWARTZ
hrs-presse@actus.fr
Tel. +331 53 67 36 35		Corporate press relations
ACTUS finance & communication
Anne-Charlotte DUDICOURT
hrs-presse@actus.fr
Tél.: +331 53 67 36 32
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xmltaZxplGmYlXJplMebbJNrbW+Ux2nKbJXLyJRxlMrInJ2TymZjaZbHZnJjlm5r
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92195-11062025-point-situation-hype-eng-vdef.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
