HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): INAUGURATION OF THE HRS40 HYDROGEN REFUELING STATION FOR HYMPULSION NEAR LYON SAINT-EXUPÉRY AIRPORT (FRANCE)

Grenoble, July 3 2025 - HRS, a French designer and manufacturer and European leader in hydrogen refueling stations, announces that its HRS40 station (capacity of 1 ton per day), installed near Lyon-Saint-Exupéry Airport (Rhône, France) on behalf of its customer HYmpulsion, was inaugurated on Monday, June 30, 2025.

This high-capacity station is part of the Zero Emission Valley (ZEV) project led by HYmpulsion. This large-scale project aims to develop a carbon-free, profitable, and sustainable mobility sector across the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region through the simultaneous deployment of green hydrogen production, storage, and distribution infrastructure and the provision of hydrogen-powered vehicles. By 2027, 80 heavy-duty trucks and 200 light commercial vehicles will be gradually put into service, with the aim of exceeding 1,000 vehicles on the road by 2028.

A growing network of hydrogen stations

Located on the TEN-T central network, the station is strategically located and offers a refueling solution for intensive road transport, meeting AFIR[1] requirements.

In addition, its close proximity to the international airport contributes to the decarbonization of the airport's mobility, with a refueling capacity of 150 vehicles per day.

HYmpulsion now has three stations within a 20-kilometer radius of the greater Lyon metropolitan area:

Lyon-Saint Exupéry Airport - HRS40

Saint-Priest - HRS14

Vénissieux - HRS28 (currently being expanded by the HRS team)

These stations strengthen the network of high-capacity stations and contribute to accelerating the rollout of hydrogen mobility in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region.

Three other HRS stations for HYmpulsion will be commissioned in 2025:

Aubenas (Ardèche) - HRS14

Malataverne (Drôme) - HRS40

Saint-Egrève (Isère) - HRS28

The commissioning of these high-capacity stations once again demonstrates HRS's ability to respond quickly to its customers' needs and the relevance of its solutions in promoting the transition to carbon-free mobility.

Fabrice Pannekoucke, President of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region, said: "The Region has been committed since 2017, under the impetus of Laurent Wauquiez, to developing hydrogen to accelerate the energy transition, decarbonize industry and transport, and promote its industrial potential. Today, the regional sector has 285 companies involved, including 38 entirely dedicated to hydrogen, 45 research centers, and 12 specialized training programs... A regional ecosystem that is unmatched in France and a benchmark territory in Europe."

Florian Chevallier, President of HYmpulsion, said: "The inauguration of the Lyon-Saint Exupéry Airport station is a strategic step for HYmpulsion. This station strengthens our network in a strategic location at the heart of a multimodal hub that brings together rail, road, and air transport. This new station is a good example of the model deployed by HYmpulsion, with three operational stations within a radius of less than 20 kilometers. Finally, this project confirms the commitment of our shareholders and the regional ecosystem to continuing the development of hydrogen in the area, especially in a location that is highly symbolic of mobility in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region."

Hassen Rachedi, founder and CEO of HRS, said: " We are very pleased to inaugurate this new high-capacity station for HYmpulsion, with whom we have a long-standing relationship in this ambitious program. Our teams have once again demonstrated their expertise in installing infrastructure that perfectly meets our customer's needs. Finally, we are proud to contribute to strengthening the regional network of hydrogen infrastructure in our region."

ABOUT HRS (HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS)

HRS is a world leader in large-capacity hydrogen refueling stations. HRS offers a complete and unique range of modular and scalable stations, from 200 kg/day to 4 tons/day.

Pure player from design to commissioning, HRS boasts state-of-the-art industrial production facilities capable of assembling up to 180 stations a year, with lead times of 6 to 12 weeks. This industrial site includes a test area, the only one of its kind in Europe, to test and trial the range of stations and develop future products and solutions for the hydrogen mobility market.

HRS has a hydrogen agnostic approach, allowing the use of any type of hydrogen (green, blue, grey, etc.). Our stations are compatible with all hydrogen production solutions and independent of manufacturers. This flexibility enables customers to choose the hydrogen supplier best suited to their needs in terms of cost, availability and carbon footprint.

HRS also offers a comprehensive service package, including 24/7/365 on-call maintenance. The performance of stations installed in Europe and around the world is monitored in real time from the state-of-the-art control room.

Today, HRS has one of the largest installed bases of high-capacity stations on the market, with twenty-nine stations ranging from 200 kg to 1 ton/day, representing a cumulative capacity of over 6 tons/day. All station terminals are bi-pressure and equipped with 350-bar, 350-HF and 700-bar nozzles, meeting all the needs of hydrogen mobility.

HRS stands out for its rigorous economic discipline, offering long-term financial solidity while continuing to allocate adequate resources to R&D, thus ensuring its position at the forefront of innovation.

[1] European Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Regulation requiring one 1-tonne/day station at 700 bar every 200 km on the TEN-T network and one station per urban node by 2030.

