HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): ELEMENT 2 RENEWS ITS TRUST IN HRS BY SIGNING A LETTER OF INTENT FOR A MOBILE HYDROGEN STATION IN SCOTLAND

Grenoble, July 28 2025 - HRS, a French designer and manufacturer and European leader in hydrogen refueling stations, announces the reception of letter of intent from its customer Element 2, to be the exclusive supplier for a mobile hydrogen station to be installed in Glasgow, Scotland.

After a first HRS station ordered in September 2024 for Teesside Airport[1], Element 2, UK's leading hydrogen refueling business, renews its trust in HRS solutions. This potential collaboration will support the UK's energy transition in mobility by contributing to the decarbonization of transport through hydrogen solutions.

Established in 2020, Element 2 is building the first large-scale national network of hydrogen refueling stations across the UK and Ireland, with the target of rolling out 50 stations over the next 5 years under their "50 in 5" programme. This infrastructure is designed to meet the increasing demand from commercial fleet operators (including buses, HGVs, and light commercial vehicles), as well as from private individuals and businesses supporting the shift towards zero-emission mobility. Element 2 is based on an asset-light model focused on station deployment and operation. As a designer and manufacturer, HRS is therefore a key partner in supporting Element 2 in its ambitious project.

HRS would design, build and install a new design of mobile HRS14 station with a capacity of 14kg/hour, to be installed in Glasgow. The HRS solution is easy to dismantle and transport, it can be set up and operational on new sites in only ten days. It is therefore an agile and fast technology that promotes the use of hydrogen and encourages the wider development of a network of fixed stations and adapted vehicles.

Element 2 is partnering with HRS, recognized as a provider of world-class hydrogen refueling station equipment, supported by its comprehensive services and solutions designed to maximize operational efficiency. This would be the fourth station deployed by HRS in the UK.

This potential new order further underscores the success of HRS' stations across Europe, as demonstrated by this continued collaboration with a key UK industry player. This is fully in line with HRS's international diversification strategy.

Scotland was the first country in the world to declare a climate emergency and has set an ambitious target to achieve net zero emissions by 2045. Its expanding hydrogen economy is built on a strong foundation of abundant renewable energy resources, a successful history of adopting innovative energy technologies, supportive government policies, and a highly skilled workforce with transferable expertise from the energy sector[2]. Finally, Element 2 distinguished itself at COP 2021 in Glasgow by successfully deploying its first stations for customers, particularly for buses.

Hassen RACHEDI, founder and CEO of HRS, said:

"This new mark of confidence from Element 2 is a testimony to the quality and reliability of our solutions in a demanding energy transition context. Following the order of our first station in Teesside, we are proud to once again support Element 2 in the rollout of hydrogen mobility in the UK, this time with an innovative mobile station in Glasgow.

This collaboration is fully in line with our international development strategy and confirms the relevance of our modular and agile offering. Hydrogen mobility can only succeed through strong partnerships, proven technology, and a shared vision of decarbonizing transportation.

Scotland, a pioneer in the fight against climate change, offers fertile ground for the deployment of sustainable solutions. We are determined to play an active role, alongside partners such as Element 2, in building a hydrogen infrastructure across Europe."

Dr Andrew Hagan, Chief Development Officer of Element 2 said:

"With this second order, we are pleased to continue growing our relationship with HRS in the UK. Our development in Scotland represents an exciting opportunity to begin our journey in the country and the wider Celtic regions. We are looking forward to seeing this site operational, and to working with HRS into the future as we expand our network throughout Europe."

ABOUT HRS (HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS)

HRS is a world leader in large-capacity hydrogen refueling stations. HRS offers a complete and unique range of modular and scalable stations, from 200 kg/day to 4 tons/day.

Pure player from design to commissioning, HRS boasts state-of-the-art industrial production facilities capable of assembling up to 180 stations a year, with lead times of 6 to 12 weeks. This industrial site includes a test area, the only one of its kind in Europe, to test and trial the range of stations and develop future products and solutions for the hydrogen mobility market.

HRS has a hydrogen agnostic approach, allowing the use of any type of hydrogen (green, blue, grey, etc.). Our stations are compatible with all hydrogen production solutions and independent of manufacturers. This flexibility enables customers to choose the hydrogen supplier best suited to their needs in terms of cost, availability and carbon footprint.

HRS also offers a comprehensive service package, including 24/7/365 on-call maintenance. The performance of stations installed in Europe and around the world is monitored in real time from the state-of-the-art control room.

Today, HRS has one of the largest installed bases of high-capacity stations on the market, with twenty-nine stations ranging from 200 kg to 1 ton/day, representing a cumulative capacity of over 6 tons/day. All station terminals are bi-pressure and equipped with 350-bar, 350-HF and 700-bar nozzles, meeting all the needs of hydrogen mobility.

HRS stands out for its rigorous economic discipline, offering long-term financial solidity while continuing to allocate adequate resources to R&D, thus ensuring its position at the forefront of innovation.

ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - mnemonic: ALHRS.

For further information, visit our website www.hydrogen-refueling-solutions.fr

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Pierre JACQUEMIN-GUILLAUME

hrs@actus.fr

Tel. +331 53 67 36 79 Financial press relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Déborah SCHWARTZ

hrs-presse@actus.fr

Tel. +331 53 67 36 35 Corporate press relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Anne-Charlotte DUDICOURT

hrs-presse@actus.fr

Tél.: +331 53 67 36 32

[1] See the press release dated September 30, 2024.

[2] Source: Hydrogen Scotland

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yGdwYphnk2vGxnCbY8duaGWZbWiVmJKWaGWbmZebYsmYaW9gyGtiaMWZZnJkl25s

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93296-2025_07_28_element_2_glasgow_en_vf.pdf