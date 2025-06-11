Smart Eye Launches First-Ever Driver Monitoring System with Alcohol Impairment Detection

The upgraded AIS system also adds driver crash probability, real-time road condition alerts, and built-in cloud connectivity enabling fleet-wide OTA updates.

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9), a global leader in Human Insight AI and Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), today announced an upgraded version of its AIS system, now equipped with real-time alcohol intoxication detection and over-the-air (OTA) capabilities. The upgraded system is the first of its kind to detect alcohol-related impairment through DMS - helping vehicle manufacturers meet growing regulatory demands while offering fleets a powerful tool for operational efficiency.

Smart Eye's AIS system is a complete driver support system, designed for aftermarket installation in commercial vehicles. By combining purpose-built software and hardware, AIS helps detect signs of driver drowsiness, distraction, and now intoxication - supporting a safer driving environment and improving risk management for fleet and transport operators.

The latest update introduces four major capabilities:

Alcohol impairment detection, based on advanced analysis of eye and facial movements, the system identifies behavioral patterns associated with intoxication and issues real-time alerts.

Driver crash probability, integrating technology from leading risk intelligence company Greater Than. The system can now assign a predictive risk score based on in-vehicle behavior, helping fleet managers identify and reduce elevated driving risk.

Live weather insights, including road condition alerts such as ice and heavy snow warnings, helping drivers adapt to changing environments.

Cloud connectivity, now built into the hardware, enables the three new features as well as OTA software updates and centralized control of all AIS-equipped vehicles. Fleet operators can now remotely adjust settings, review system status, and streamline maintenance - cutting costs and downtime.

While the system delivers powerful safety insights, it's designed with strict privacy safeguards in place. All data processing aligns with the European GDPR regulation, including for customers outside the EU, and respects the integrity of the individual driver. Customers also have the option to configure the system to operate without recording or storing any video footage.

"With Euro NCAP and global regulators placing more emphasis on impairment detection, the timing of this release is no coincidence," said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. "Impairment detection has long been seen as a future goal for in-cabin technology, and we've invested in it for several years to have a solution in place. With this update to our AIS system, we're proving it's possible to turn safety innovation into a product that's ready for the road."

"Drunk driving continues to kill over 12,000 people every year in the United States, making it one of the most preventable yet persistent public safety issues," said Stacey D. Stewart, CEO of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). "Victims and survivors of this crime have advocated for 17 years for anti-drunk driving technology to be built into all new cars, and as a result the U. S. now has a law requiring a safety standard to achieve that mission. The technology being announced by Smart Eye is an example of the industry's innovation and a significant step toward a safer future when technology will virtually end illegal and dangerous drunk driving for good."

"Together with Smart Eye, we've added a new layer of driver risk intelligence to the vehicle cabin," said Liselott Johansson, CEO at Greater Than. "Our globally unique AI quantifies the driver influence on risk and predicts crashes in advance, helping fleets identify the factors contributing to risk level and prevent crashes from happening. It's a natural extension of Smart Eye's safety-first technology, and we're proud to support it."

The upgraded version of Smart Eye's AIS system is showcased at InCabin USA, booth #105,in Detroit, June 10-12, 2025.

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 26 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.



Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.



Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.

