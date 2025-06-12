Smart Eye Introduces AI ONE: A Full-Feature DMS in a Single Compact Unit

AI ONE condenses Smart Eye's world-leading Driver Monitoring System into one integrated solution with minimal footprint.

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Smart Eye, the world's leading developer of Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), today announced the launch of AI ONE: a complete DMS built into one compact, self-contained unit.

With camera, image sensor, processing hardware, and software integrated from the start,

AI ONE connects directly to the vehicle network - no external ECU or domain controller required.

By combining all core components into a single unit, AI ONE removes the need for external ECUs and extensive cabling. For manufacturers, that means fewer integration points, faster development, and a DMS that fits into tighter spaces and leaner system designs.

"To deliver a full-feature DMS with this level of performance in such a compact, self-contained unit is a technical milestone," said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. "We've integrated camera, processing, and software into one system. The combination of quality and high performance with such as small footprint simply hasn't been done before."

AI ONE is especially well suited for vehicle platforms with limited space and constrained processing resources. It also enables direct integration with ADAS, supporting real-time coordination between driver state detection and safety-critical systems.

Smart Eye is currently showcasing AI ONE at In Cabin USA in Detroit, June 10-12, 2025. Visit booth #105 for a firsthand look at the system.

For more information:

Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye AB

Phone: +46 70-329 26 98

Email: martin.krantz@smarteye.se

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 26 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.



Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.



Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.

