New formulation provides patients with a simplified dosing experience-reducing pill burden and enhancing ease of administration-while preserving flexible dosing options

BeOne Medicines Ltd. (NASDAQ: ONC; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global oncology company, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new tablet formulation of BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) for all five approved indications. BRUKINSA remains the leader in new chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) patient starts across all lines of therapy in the U.S., and for the first time, has become the overall BTK inhibitor market share leader.1

BRUKINSA tablets have the same efficacy and safety as BRUKINSA capsules based on the results of two single-dose, open-label, randomized Phase 1 crossover studies of healthy adults designed to establish bioequivalence. BRUKINSA is the only BTK inhibitor to offer the flexibility of once or twice daily dosing, with the ability to tailor the schedule to patient needs. It also continues to be the only BTK inhibitor with recommended dosing for severe hepatic impairment.

"BRUKINSA's leadership in the U.S. underscores the trust physicians and patients have placed in its differentiated clinical profile," said Matt Shaulis, General Manager of North America, BeOne. "With this new tablet formulation, we are making treatment simpler and more convenient-an important step forward for patients facing certain B-cell cancers."

The recommended dose of BRUKINSA remains at 320 mg daily. The new BRUKINSA tablets are 160 mg each, allowing patients to take two tablets daily rather than four of the current 80 mg capsules. Additionally, BRUKINSA tablets are smaller than the capsules and have a film coating, making them easier to swallow. The BRUKINSA tablets will replace capsules starting in October 2025.

The European Medicines Agency is currently reviewing a Type II variation marketing authorization application (MAA) for the new tablet formulation of BRUKINSA in all currently approved indications, with approval expected later this year.

About BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib)

BRUKINSA is an orally available, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) designed to deliver complete and sustained inhibition of the BTK protein by optimizing bioavailability, half-life, and selectivity. With differentiated pharmacokinetics compared with other approved BTK inhibitors, BRUKINSA has been demonstrated to inhibit the proliferation of malignant B cells within a number of disease-relevant tissues.

BRUKINSA has the broadest label globally of any BTK inhibitor and is the only BTK inhibitor to provide the flexibility of once or twice daily dosing. Additionally, BRUKINSA is also the only BTK inhibitor to demonstrate superiority to another BTK inhibitor in a Phase 3 study.

The global BRUKINSA clinical development program includes about 7,100 patients enrolled in 30 countries and regions across more than 35 trials. BRUKINSA is approved in more than 75 markets in at least one indication, and more than 200,000 patients have been treated globally.

U.S. Indications and Important Safety Information for BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib)

INDICATIONS

BRUKINSA is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with:

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).

Waldenström's macroglobulinemia (WM).

Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least one prior therapy.

Relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) who have received at least one anti-CD20-based regimen.

Relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL), in combination with obinutuzumab, after two or more lines of systemic therapy.

The MCL, MZL and FL indications are approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate and durability of response. Continued approval for these indications may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Warnings and Precautions

Hemorrhage

Fatal and serious hemorrhage has occurred in patients with hematological malignancies treated with BRUKINSA. Grade 3 or higher hemorrhage including intracranial and gastrointestinal hemorrhage, hematuria, and hemothorax was reported in 3.8% of patients treated with BRUKINSA in clinical trials, with fatalities occurring in 0.2% of patients. Bleeding of any grade, excluding purpura and petechiae, occurred in 32% of patients.

Bleeding has occurred in patients with and without concomitant antiplatelet or anticoagulation therapy. Coadministration of BRUKINSA with antiplatelet or anticoagulant medications may further increase the risk of hemorrhage.

Monitor for signs and symptoms of bleeding. Discontinue BRUKINSA if intracranial hemorrhage of any grade occurs. Consider the benefit-risk of withholding BRUKINSA for 3-7 days before and after surgery depending upon the type of surgery and the risk of bleeding.

Infections

Fatal and serious infections (including bacterial, viral, or fungal infections) and opportunistic infections have occurred in patients with hematological malignancies treated with BRUKINSA. Grade 3 or higher infections occurred in 26% of patients, most commonly pneumonia (7.9%), with fatal infections occurring in 3.2% of patients. Infections due to hepatitis B virus (HBV) reactivation have occurred.

Consider prophylaxis for herpes simplex virus, pneumocystis jirovecii pneumonia, and other infections according to standard of care in patients who are at increased risk for infections. Monitor and evaluate patients for fever or other signs and symptoms of infection and treat appropriately.

Cytopenias

Grade 3 or 4 cytopenias, including neutropenia (21%), thrombocytopenia (8%) and anemia (8%) based on laboratory measurements, developed in patients treated with BRUKINSAGrade 4 neutropenia occurred in 10% of patients, and Grade 4 thrombocytopenia occurred in 2.5% of patients.

Monitor complete blood counts regularly during treatment and interrupt treatment, reduce the dose, or discontinue treatment as warranted. Treat using growth factor or transfusions, as needed.

Second Primary Malignancies

Second primary malignancies, including non-skin carcinoma, have occurred in 14% of patients treated with BRUKINSA. The most frequent second primary malignancy was non-melanoma skin cancers (8%), followed by other solid tumors in 7% of the patients (including melanoma in 1% of patients) and hematologic malignancies (0.7%). Advise patients to use sun protection and monitor patients for the development of second primary malignancies.

Cardiac Arrhythmias

Serious cardiac arrhythmias have occurred in patients treated with BRUKINSA. Atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter were reported in 4.4% patients treated with BRUKINSA, including Grade 3 or higher cases in 1.9% of patients. Patients with cardiac risk factors, hypertension, and acute infections may be at increased risk. Grade 3 or higher ventricular arrhythmias were reported in 0.3% of patients.

Monitor for signs and symptoms of cardiac arrhythmias (e.g., palpitations, dizziness, syncope, dyspnea, chest discomfort), manage appropriately, and consider the risks and benefits of continued BRUKINSA treatment.

Hepatotoxicity, Including Drug-Induced Liver Injury

Hepatotoxicity, including severe, life-threatening, and potentially fatal cases of drug-induced liver injury (DILI), has occurred in patients treated with Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitors, including BRUKINSA.

Evaluate bilirubin and transaminases at baseline and throughout treatment with BRUKINSA. For patients who develop abnormal liver tests after BRUKINSA, monitor more frequently for liver test abnormalities and clinical signs and symptoms of hepatic toxicity. If DILI is suspected, withhold BRUKINSA. Upon confirmation of DILI, discontinue BRUKINSA.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

Based on findings in animals, BRUKINSA can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Administration of zanubrutinib to pregnant rats during the period of organogenesis caused embryo-fetal toxicity, including malformations at exposures that were 5 times higher than those reported in patients at the recommended dose of 160 mg twice daily. Advise women to avoid becoming pregnant while taking BRUKINSA and for 1 week after the last dose. Advise men to avoid fathering a child during treatment and for 1 week after the last dose. If this drug is used during pregnancy, or if the patient becomes pregnant while taking this drug, the patient should be apprised of the potential hazard to a fetus.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions (=30%), including laboratory abnormalities, in patients who received BRUKINSA (N=1729) are decreased neutrophil count (51%), decreased platelet count (41%), upper respiratory tract infection (38%), hemorrhage (32%), and musculoskeletal pain (31%).

Drug Interactions

CYP3A Inhibitors: When BRUKINSA is co-administered with a strong CYP3A inhibitor, reduce BRUKINSA dose to 80 mg once daily. For coadministration with a moderate CYP3A inhibitor, reduce BRUKINSA dose to 80 mg twice daily.

CYP3A Inducers: Avoid coadministration with strong or moderate CYP3A inducers. Dose adjustment may be recommended with moderate CYP3A inducers.

Specific Populations

Hepatic Impairment: The recommended dose of BRUKINSA for patients with severe hepatic impairment is 80 mg orally twice daily.

Please see full U.S. Prescribing Information including U.S. Patient Information

This information is intended for a global audience. Product indications vary by region.

About BeOne

BeOne Medicines is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. With a portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. With a growing global team of more than 11,000 colleagues spanning six continents, the Company is committed to radically improving access to medicines for far more patients who need them.

To learn more about BeOne, please visit www.beonemedicines.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding physicians and patients trust in BRUKINSA; whether the new tablet formulation for BRUKINSA will result in better patient experience; and BeOne's plans, commitments, aspirations, and goals under the heading "About BeOne." Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including BeOne's ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing, and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; BeOne's ability to achieve commercial success for its marketed medicines and drug candidates, if approved; BeOne's ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its medicines and technology; BeOne's reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing, commercialization, and other services; BeOne's limited experience in obtaining regulatory approvals and commercializing pharmaceutical products and its ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development of its drug candidates and maintain profitability; and those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in BeOne's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in BeOne's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and BeOne undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law.

____________________________ 1 As of May 7, 2025, based on reported sales from Q1 2025 earnings. BeiGene Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Updates NASDAQ (US) Website

