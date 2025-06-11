Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTC Pink: OONEF) (the "Company"), one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Oak Hill Financial Inc. ("Oak Hill") to provide, among other things, investor relations, business and capital markets advisory services to the Company (the "Services").

Oak Hill is a Toronto-based investor relations and capital markets advisory firm that has been engaged to, among other things, heighten market and brand awareness for the Company as well as to broaden the awareness of the Company within the investment community via email and phone campaigns. The agreement with Oak Hill is effective as of June 10, 2025 and has an initial period of two months. The agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. Oak Hill has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange in providing its Services. In connection with the Services, Oak Hill will be paid a monthly fee of $12,000, plus applicable taxes. Neither Oak Hill nor its principals have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Corporation or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique (TSXV: ONE) (OTC Pink: OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP product line. IronCAP's technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

