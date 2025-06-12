

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) and Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) will acquire minority stakes in Skild AI Inc. to strengthen their positions in the fast-evolving consumer robotics sector, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The South Korean electronics giant is investing $10 million in the robotics software developer, while Nvidia, based in Santa Clara, California, is contributing $25 million.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News