

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The AES Corporation (AES) has completed Bellefield 1, a 1,000 MW solar-plus-storage facility under a 15-year contract with Amazon.



Located in Kern County, California, Bellefield 1 includes 500 MW of solar and 500 MW of four-hour battery storage. This is the first phase of the 2,000 MW Bellefield project, which is expected to become the largest solar-plus-storage facility in the U.S. upon its 2026 completion.



AES President and CEO Andrés Gluski emphasized the company's efficiency in delivering clean energy projects to meet rising data center demand. The project was aided by AES's AI-powered Maximo robotic system, which enhanced solar module installation.



Bellefield is part of AES's 10.1 GW in clean energy contracts with global hyperscalers. Once fully operational, Bellefield will supply electricity for 467,000 homes annually, cut over 1 million metric tons of CO?, and improve local air quality. The project has already created over 700 union jobs, with Bellefield 2 expected to generate approximately 1,000 jobs at peak construction.



The company expects to report significant earnings from Bellefield 1 in the second half of 2025.



Wednesday AES closed at $11.48, up 1.68%, and traded after hours at $11.43, down 0.44%, on the NYSE.



