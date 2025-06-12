Global Open Banking Market Size to Reach USD 136.13 Billion by 2030, Growing at a 27.60% CAGR: MarkNtel Advisors (Capgemini, Oracle, Global Payments, Tata Consultancy, Finastra & others)

Global Open Banking Market Report Overview:

NEW DELHI, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Open Banking Market size is experiencing significant growth, projected to rise from approximately USD 31.54 billion in 2024 to USD 136.13 billion by 2030, with a robust CAGR of around 27.60% during the 2025-2030 period, according to MarkNtel Advisors. This growth is driven by the ongoing digital transformation within the banking sector, where both innovative digital banks and traditional institutions are modernizing their operations to remain competitive.

Approximately 23% of the population in the surveyed 28 countries have opened digital bank accounts, spurring financial institutions to accelerate their digital initiatives and securely share data with third-party providers, thereby enhancing Open Banking adoption. The open banking market report highlights that regions like Asia-Pacific and the Middle East are leading in digitalization efforts, prompting increased investment in open banking solutions.

Global Open Banking Market Value & Statistics

Market Value in 2024 : USD 31.54 Billion

: USD 31.54 Billion Projected Valuation by 2030 : USD 136.13 Billion

: USD 136.13 Billion Forecast Period CAGR (2025-2030) : 27.60%

: 27.60% Base Year : 2024

: 2024 Historical Years : 2020-2023

: 2020-2023 Leading Segment by Service : Corporate Banking & Retail Banking

: Corporate Banking & Retail Banking Leading Region: Europe

Industry Dynamic:

1.) Open Banking Market Trend

Transformation in Banking Onboarding - The onboarding process in banking is undergoing a significant transformation with the rise of open banking. Financial institutions are leveraging this trend to simplify the onboarding journey, reducing customer stress by allowing seamless access to user data and automating information retrieval. This not only enhances efficiency and user-friendliness but also prepares the way for a greater adoption of open banking solutions, ultimately contributing to substantial growth in the market as more consumers embrace these improvements.

2.) Factor Affecting Open Banking Market Growth

The The surge in digital transformation has significantly increased online financial transactions, enhancing the convenience of banking services. However, this growth comes with heightened data security threats. Financial institutions are becoming increasingly cautious about sharing sensitive financial information through APIs, driven by fears of potential financial losses, reputational damage, and regulatory penalties linked to security breaches.

This heightened sense of caution is impeding the widespread adoption of open banking practices. As a result, the market's potential for growth is being constrained, as institutions grapple with balancing innovation and robust security measures in an evolving digital landscape.

3.) Open Banking Market Driver

In an increasingly globalized world, governments recognize the importance of fostering connections between financial institutions and consumers, both domestically and internationally. Countries such as the UK, Mexico, and the US are actively promoting the adoption of open banking services, which simplify cross-border financial transactions and enhance global trade relationships. Over the past decade, North American and European nations have also proactively worked to democratize access to financial products and services.

A significant milestone in this effort was the European Banking Authority's introduction of the Payment Services Directive Two (PSD2) in 2015, which officially marked the beginning of the open banking era. Following this, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) implemented guidelines requiring banks to adopt open banking practices by 2018. These regulatory mandates have compelled banks to share their previously restricted financial data with third-party providers, encouraging more entities to enter the market and significantly driving the growth of the Global Open Banking Market.

4.) Global Open Banking Market Opportunity

The Impact of CBDCs on the Financial Landscape - The emergence of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) is significantly transforming the financial landscape, with many countries exploring or implementing these digital versions of national currencies. Driven by the need to modernize financial systems and enhance monetary policy, over 10 nations have launched CBDCs, while over 100 others are exploring their possibilities, according to the Atlantic Council. China's digital yuan, a leading CBDC initiative, aims for expansion after its pilot began in 2014. As digital currencies gain traction, banks must adapt their systems to support these assets. This presents a unique opportunity for open banking solution providers to facilitate the integration of CBDCs into existing banking infrastructures, paving the way for growth in the Open Banking Market.

Competitive Landscape: List of Emerging Open Banking Companies Globally

The competitive landscape of the open banking market is characterized by dynamic strategic initiatives among leading players. Companies are actively engaging in mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions to enhance their market presence. Key participants include:

F5 Solutions

Finleap

Financial Details

Revolut Ltd

Tink AB

Salesforce, Inc.

Worldline S.A.

TATA Consultancy Services Limited

Capgemini

Oracle

Finicity (Mastercard)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Finastra

Global Payments

Virtusa Corp.

Plaid Inc.

Others

These initiatives are aimed at strengthening their positions within the evolving open banking ecosystem, underscoring a commitment to innovation and competitiveness in the financial technology space.

Industry Recent Development:

2024: Paysend formed a partnership with Tink, an open banking platform and Visa solution provider, to strengthen and speed up money transfers powered by open banking. Through the integration of Tink's advanced open banking technology, Paysend now allows customers, especially within the EU, to verify and fund international transfers directly from their bank accounts. This removes the need for manual data input or complex security procedures, offering a faster, smoother, and more secure payment process while minimizing errors and the risk of fraud.

Open Banking Market Segments

By Service ( Retail Banking [Aggregation & Financial Management, Credit Risk Decisioning, Payments, Origination & Onboarding, Others], Corporate Banking [Corporate Treasury, Financial Management, Credit Decisioning, Payments, Value Added Services, Others], Capital Markets, Others)

( [Aggregation & Financial Management, Credit Risk Decisioning, Payments, Origination & Onboarding, Others], [Corporate Treasury, Financial Management, Credit Decisioning, Payments, Value Added Services, Others], Capital Markets, Others) By Distribution Channel (Bank Channel, App Market, Distributors, Aggregators)

(Bank Channel, App Market, Distributors, Aggregators) By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud, Hybrid)

Payments, a Segment Under Corporate Banking & Retail Banking Segment Leads in Market

The open banking market is increasingly segmented into various service categories, including Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Capital Markets. Among these, payment services in both Retail and Corporate Banking are experiencing notable growth and capturing a significant market share.

Innovative fintech companies like Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Apple are harnessing open banking principles to develop solutions that enhance and simplify payment processes for individuals and businesses. As a result, the adoption of open banking for payments is witnessing a considerable increase, showcasing its potential to transform financial transactions.

Global Open Banking Market Regional Breakdown:

Geographically, the Global Open Banking Market expands across:

North America

South America

Europe

The Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

Europe's Rapid Growth in Open Banking

Europe has emerged as a frontrunner in the Open Banking Market, primarily driven by widespread adoption and several key factors. Standardized APIs, diverse national standards, strong expertise in non-retail payments, and influential mobile payment associations play vital roles in this growth. The UK and France have taken the lead in API standardization, laying a solid groundwork for successful Open Banking initiatives, which enhances integration and compatibility across the region.

Additionally, countries like the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Spain are notable for their advancements in digital technologies and the establishment of trust in digital practices. Spain, in particular, excels in digital engagement, boasting the highest number of "passported-in" third-party providers (TPPs). As a result, the adoption of Open Banking is witnessing significant momentum throughout Europe.

Open Banking Market Report: List of Tables

Table 1: Market Segmentation Table 2: Global Open Banking Startup Ecosystem Table 3: Global Open Banking Current Status of Integration & Implementation - A Survey of Financial Institutions Table 4: Results of Integrating Open Banking Table 5: Global Open Banking Case Studies Table 6: Global Open Banking Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis Table 7: Global Open Banking Market Trends & Insights Table 8: Global Open Banking Market Dynamics Table 9: Global Open Banking Market Value Chain Analysis Table 10: Global Open Banking Market Policies, Regulations, and Service Standards Table 11: Global Open Banking Market Size & Analysis by Revenues Table 12: Market Share & Analysis by Service Table 13: North America Open Banking Market Outlook, 2020-2030F Table 14: The US Open Banking Market Outlook, 2020-2030F Table 15: Canada Open Banking Market Outlook, 2020-2030F Table 16: Europe Open Banking Market Outlook, 2020-2030F Table 17: The Middle East & Africa Open Banking Market Outlook, 2020-2030F Table 18: Asia-Pacific Open Banking Market Outlook, 2020-2030F Table 19: Global Open Banking Market Strategic Imperatives for Success & Growth Table 20: Competitive Outlook Table 21: Company Profiles - Overview Table 22: Recent Developments of Key Players

Open Banking Market Report: List of Figures

Figure 1: Evolution of Open Banking Figure 2: Region-wise Current Status of Integrating Open Banking Figure 3: Region-wise Purpose of Adopting Open Banking Figure 4: Top Applications for Which Open Banking has been Implemented by Financial Institutions Figure 5: Global Open Banking Market Hotspots & Opportunities Figure 6: Market Size & Forecast for Retail Banking Services Figure 7: Distribution Channel Analysis Figure 8: Deployment Analysis of Open Banking Services Figure 9: Trends in Global Open Banking Market Figure 10: Key Players in the Global Open Banking Ecosystem

