SEGRO PLC: Directorate Change

12 June 2025

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

SEGRO APPOINTS SUSANNE SCHROETER-CROSSAN

AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

SEGRO plc ("SEGRO") today announces that it has appointed Susanne Schroeter-Crossan as its new Chief Financial Officer. She will join the Board as an executive director on 1 December 2025, succeeding Soumen Das who will step down at the end of the year, allowing for an orderly handover of responsibilities.

Ms Schroeter-Crossan is currently the Chief Financial Officer of sennder Technologies GmbH, a leading digital road freight & logistics business serving over 20 European markets. She is also a non-executive, supervisory board member of Zalando SE and held the same position at HelloFresh SE until stepping down at its AGM in June 2025. Prior to her role at sennder, she was the Chief Financial Officer of the German-listed residential real estate company LEG Immobilien from 2020 to 2023 and she has held a number of senior capital markets roles with global investment banks Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered in the UK, Germany and Hong Kong.

David Sleath, Chief Executive, said:

"I am delighted that Susanne will be joining SEGRO at such an exciting time as we are set to build on our market-leading positions in the industrial, logistics and data centre sectors. The combination of Susanne's financial, banking and capital markets expertise, her knowledge of the real estate, logistics and online retailing and fulfillment sectors, as well as her international experience, made her the standout candidate for the role. She will be a great addition to our management team as we pursue the exceptional growth opportunities ahead of us."

Susanne Schroeter-Crossan , said :

"I am excited to be joining the management team of such a high-quality, market-leading business as SEGRO, with its prime portfolio, exceptional landbank, strong balance sheet and excellent track-record. I look forward to supporting its planned future growth by leveraging my extensive financial experience and the insights I have gained from working with data-driven companies across sectors that benefit from the same long-term structural trends as SEGRO."

There are no further matters in connection with this appointment to be disclosed under section 6.4.8R of the UK Listing Rules.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (111 million square feet) valued at £20.3 billion as of 31 December 2024, serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors. Its properties are located in and around major cities and at key transportation hubs in the UK and in seven other European countries.

For over 100 years SEGRO has been creating the space that enables extraordinary things to happen. From modern big box warehouses, used primarily for regional, national and international distribution hubs, to urban warehousing located close to major population centres and business districts, it provides high-quality assets that allow its customers to thrive.

A commitment to be a force for societal and environmental good is integral to SEGRO's purpose and strategy. Its Responsible SEGRO framework focuses on three long-term priorities where the company believes it can make the greatest impact: Championing low-carbon growth, Investing in local communities and environments and Nurturing talent.

See www.SEGRO.com for further information.

