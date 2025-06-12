Target Healthcare REIT operates in a structurally supported market with a growing elderly population and the need to improve the existing estate, driving demand for modern, high-quality residential facilities. This demographic-backed demand underpins the company's core proposition of generating long-term, sustainable, income-driven returns. Its focus on asset quality is central to this and strongly enhances the social impact that the company generates. With 100% of the homes EPC rated A or B, they are compliant with minimum energy efficiency standards anticipated to apply from 2030, while effectively all rents are inflation-linked (typically capped and collared between 2% and 4% pa) with a weighted average unexpired lease term (WAULT) of 25.8 years. High-quality assets and inflation protection provide good income visibility and resilience.

